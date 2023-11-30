scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Dabang Delhi announce new assistant coach, Joginder Narwal

Dabang Delhi kabaddi club on Thursday announced the appointment of Joginder Narwal as the new Assistant Coach for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10

By Agency News Desk
Dabang Delhi announce new assistant coach, Joginder Narwal
Dabang Delhi announce new assistant coach, Joginder Narwal _ pic courtesy news agency

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Dabang Delhi kabaddi club on Thursday announced the appointment of Joginder Narwal as the new Assistant Coach for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10. A seasoned kabaddi player with a remarkable career, Joginder Narwal brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to the coaching staff.

Previously serving as a formidable defender and captaining Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club during PKL Season 6-8, Joginder played a pivotal role in securing DDKC’s place in the top 3 of the table.

“I am honored and excited to take on the role of Assistant Coach for Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club. My journey with the team has been immensely rewarding, and I look forward to bringing my experience to the coaching staff. Together, we aim to achieve new heights and make our fans proud,” said Joginder Narwal.

Notably, under his leadership, the club clinched the prestigious trophy in PKL Season 8. He is well-acquainted with the team’s dynamics and is poised to contribute significantly to the club’s success in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League season.

“We are delighted to welcome Joginder Narwal back to the Dabang family, this time in a coaching capacity. His deep understanding of the game, coupled with his history with the club, makes him an invaluable addition to our coaching team. We believe Joginder’s leadership will play a crucial role in shaping the team’s performance, and we look forward to a successful season under his guidance,” commented Durganath Wagle CEO Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club.

–IANS

hs/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Indian junior women's hockey secures 12-0 win against Canada in their World Cup 2023 opener
Next article
AIFF President reiterates commitment to protect integrity of the game
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US