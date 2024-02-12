David Lloyd to lead in red-ball, Samit Patel named Derbyshire's white-ball captain for 2024

Derby, Feb 12 (IANS) David Lloyd, the seasoned campaigner who recently joined Derbyshire club from Glamorgan, has been appointed as the club captain for red-ball cricket, while the white-ball reins will be in the capable hands of the experienced Samit Patel.

Lloyd’s transition to Derbyshire comes with a wealth of leadership experience, having previously captained Glamorgan in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Known for his aggressive approach on the field, Lloyd’s appointment signals a renewed focus on red-ball cricket for Derbyshire, to ignite passion and excitement among members and supporters alike.

On the other hand, Patel’s arrival from Nottinghamshire brings a plethora of accolades and achievements, including multiple trophies in white-ball cricket. With an illustrious career spanning over two decades, Patel’s leadership in the white-ball format promises to inject a winning mentality into the squad and set the stage for success in the Vitality Blast. He holds the record for most Vitality Blast appearances (232), has the second-most wickets in the competition (208) and is also in the top ten for most runs (4,217).

Mickey Arthur, Derbyshire’s head of cricket, expressed his delight at the appointments, highlighting the wealth of experience and winning mentality that both Lloyd and Patel bring to the team. With a focus on recruiting proven winners over the winter, Derbyshire aims to bolster its squad and emerge as a competitive force across all formats in the 2024 season.

“David will bring a real aggression to our red-ball game and I think our members and supporters are going to really enjoy our cricket in the County Championship this season,” said in a statement released on Monday.

“Samit is one of the most decorated players in county cricket and his desire to win is infectious. He has a very good cricket brain, particularly in the white-ball game, and knows what it takes to win trophies, which will be key for the Vitality Blast this season.

“Over the winter, our goal has been to recruit proven winners, to compliment the quality we already had within the squad to make us a competitive unit across all formats. I’m looking forward to working with our captains through the season as we challenge in 2024.”

As the captains gear up for their respective debuts, Lloyd’s first test will come in the County Championship opener against Gloucestershire on April 5, while Patel will lead the side in their Vitality Blast opener against Northants on May 30. Both captains expressed their excitement and readiness for the challenges ahead, emphasizing their commitment to leading Derbyshire to glory.

Lloyd, humbled by the opportunity to captain the red-ball side, expressed confidence in the team’s plans and vision for the season, highlighting the club’s determination to deliver an exciting brand of cricket for its members and supporters.

