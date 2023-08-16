scorecardresearch
Deco signs as Barcelona's new director of sport

By Agency News Desk

Madrid, Aug 16 (IANS) FC Barcelona has announced that its former player Anderson Luis de Souza ‘Deco’ will join the club to replace Mateu Alemany as director of sport.

Deco, who played for Barca between 2004-2008, has signed a three-year contract to be the man behind Barcelona’s moves in the transfer market for the coming campaigns.

Alemany will step down from the post when the current transfer window closes at the start of September, a Xinhua report said.

The Barcelona website confirms that “Deco will be in charge of setting FC Barcelona’s sporting philosophy and putting together the squad with the coach and the coaching and becoming head of the football section.”

Alemany has been an important figure at Barcelona, helping the club move in the transfer market, despite the problems they face due to financial fair play limitations.

He has been responsible for bringing in players, such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan to the Barca squad, signing quality players despite the financial limitations.

–IANS

ak/

Australian health watchdog issues advisory on turmeric, curcumin supplements
