Delhi court to hear arguments on framing of charges against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan from Aug 9

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) A Delhi court on Thursday said that it will start hearing arguments from August 9 on framing of charges against Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in connection with the sexual harassment case of female wrestlers.

After the court on July 28 granted Singh one-day exemption from personal appearance, both he and co-accused, former WFI assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar, on Thursday appeared before the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet ingh Jaspal, who fixed August 9, 10 and 11 for arguments on charges.

Appearing for Singh, advocate Rajeev Mohan submitted that verification of the documents received from Delhi Police and the charge sheet is complete.

The judge, on July 28, had also granted time to both the accused to peruse the documents they have received from Delhi Police, including the charge sheet.

During the hearing, Mohan said that though he has sought better pictures/copy of certain documents, he can take their soft copies from the Investigation Officer (IO).

The court had recently granted bail to Singh and Tomar. On the grant of bail, the accused were directed by the court to not leave the country without its prior intimation and said that they will not, directly or indirectly, indulge in threat or inducement to the complainants or witnesses.

“Please ensure that all the conditions are meticulously followed,” ACMM Jaspal had said.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava had earlier reiterated that Singh may influence witnesses, hence conditions be imposed while granting bail.

In the order, the court had recorded: “… APP submits that he is neither opposing nor supporting the bail application. His submission is only that court should deal with bail application as per law, rules, guidelines and judgements of Supreme Court.”

Even advocate Harsh Bora, appearing for the complainants, had said: “If your honour is inclined to grant bail, strict conditions may be imposed.”

Mohan had submitted that they will abide by all conditions. “There was no threat. And if they are apprehending, I am undertaking that no such incident will happen,” he had submitted.

Earlier, the court had also granted interim bail to Singh and Tomar. Mohan had submitted before court that since the charge sheet was filed before arrest, he is filing bail bonds.

However, Srivastava, appearing for Delhi Police, had said: “We (Delhi Police) have not arrested him. We leave it to my lord. Condition must be there… I oppose it with condition that he shouldn’t influence witness.”

The court had on July 7 summoned Singh and Tomar in the case. It took note of the charge sheet filed in the case, responding to the claims made by six women wrestlers who have accused Singh of engaging in sexual harassment and intimidation.

The Delhi Police’s charge sheet running over 1,000 pages was filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahima Rai of Rouse Avenue Court for the offences under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against accused Singh. Tomar has been accused of offences under Sections 109 (abetting officer), 354, 354A, 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Reportedly, the charge sheet contains statements of around 200 witnesses.

In the FIR registered at Connaught Place police station, it has been alleged by the six grapplers that Singh allegedly attempted to coerce one athlete into sexual acts by offering to provide her with “supplements”, invited another wrestler to his bed and hugged her, besides assaulting and inappropriately touching other athletes.

–IANS

spr/vd

Entertainment Today

