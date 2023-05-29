scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'Dictatorship': Sakshi Malik disappointed on FIR registered against her, fellow wrestlers

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, who was reportedly booked for rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty, while marching along with Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia to the new Parliament building, on Monday expressed disappointment over the FIR lodged against her and fellow wrestlers.

Taking to Twitter, Sakshi Malik slammed Delhi Police saying, saying it did not take “even seven hours” to register the case while it took “seven days” for Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to be booked.

“It took 7 days for Delhi Police to register an FIR against Brij Bhushan who sexually assaulted girls and it didn’t even take 7 hours to register an FIR against us for peacefully protesting. Has dictatorship started in this country? The whole world is watching how the government is treating its players,” she wrote.

It is also learnt that Section 144 is in place at Jantar Mantar. No protesters or outsiders are permitted to enter Jantar Mantar as police installed security barricades in and around the area.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Fardeen Khan’s comeback project ‘Visfot’ a remake of Venezuelan crime thriller
Next article
'The Little Mermaid' make-up artiste responds to 'offensive' Ursula criticisms
This May Also Interest You
News

Hanu-Man director Prasanth Varma launches ‘Cinematic Universe’

Technology

ISRO to test in July crew safety system of Gaganyaan project rocket

News

The journey of love & devotion in ‘Adipurush’ with the soul-stirring song, ‘Ram Siya Ram’

News

'Performance or relations, everything is scrutinised': Sudhanshu Pandey on showbiz

Technology

Qualcomm India joins WEP to empower 8 women-led startups

Sports

Kylian Mbappe named Ligue 1 Player of the Year for fourth consecutive time

Health & Lifestyle

New wearable ultrasound system can monitor BP, heart function on the go

Sports

Alex Carey reveals support from wicket-keeping greats ahead of WTC final

News

'Purely my choice': Zaira Wasim speaks for woman eating in a niqab

Technology

Consumer electronics brand DIZO India's CEO moves on

News

Telugu actor Sharwanand is 'safe and sound' after a 'minor' car accident

News

Raghav Juyal took up boxing to prep for Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'Yudhra'

Technology

48 US states sue telecom company over billions of illegal robocalls

Technology

Woman-led edtech unicorn Guild lays off 172 employees

News

Quentin Tarantino ‘splashed $10,000 to lick stripper’s feet until they wrinkled like prunes’

Sports

Wrestling mess: After Jantar Mantar eviction, protest likely to shift to Delhi-Haryana border!

News

Mark Hamill reveals father's favourite role and it wasn't 'Star Wars'

Technology

Rolls-Royce set to slash 3K jobs to streamline business: Report

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US