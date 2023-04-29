Don't have any expectations from PM: Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday visited the wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief & BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Jantar Mantar here.

The top Indian wrestlers have been protesting since Sunday, demanding the removal and criminal action against Brij Bhushan over alleged sexual exploitation and harassment as president of the WFI.

Priyanka Gandhi accused the Centre of “protecting” the outgoing WFI chief.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader said, “when these girls win medals, everyone tweets, say they are our country’s pride but now when they are sitting on the road and seeking to be heard, saying they have been wronged, no one is ready to listen to them. If FIRs have been filed, their copy should be shared with them.”

“I don’t have any expectations from the Prime Minister, because if he had been concerned about these wrestlers, then he would have at least called them and spoken with them. He had called them for tea when they won medals. So, call them, talk to them, they are our girls.

“There are serious allegations against this person, he should first resign and be removed from the post. Till he is in that post, he will continue to exert pressure and keep destroying people’s careers.

“If that person is there on a post through which he can destroy the careers of wrestlers, harass them and exert pressure, then what is the meaning of FIRs and investigation,” the Congress leader said.

On Friday, the police registered two FIRs allegedly against WFI coaches and Brij Bhushan in connection with the sexual harassment allegations made by the women wrestlers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, Pranav Tayal, said that in the matter of complaints received from female wrestlers, two FIRs have been registered at the Connaught Place police station.

“The first one pertains to allegations levelled by a minor victim which is registered under the POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty etc.

“The second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty etc,” the DCP had said.

Investigation into both the FIRs is being taken up in right earnest, he added.

–IANS

cs/ksk/