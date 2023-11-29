scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ranveer Duggal to meet Garg for Junior boys’ snooker crown

Ranveer Duggal, who won the Junior boys’ billiards crown last week, is one step away from scoring a ‘double’

By Agency News Desk
Ranveer Duggal to meet Garg for Junior boys’ snooker crown
Ranveer Duggal to meet Garg for Junior boys’ snooker crown _ pic courteys news agency

Chennai, Nov 29 (IANS) Chandigarh’s Ranveer Duggal, who won the Junior boys’ billiards crown last week, is one step away from scoring a ‘double’ as he moved into the Junior boys’ snooker final in the ongoing 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships 2023 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here.

Duggal, who was runner-up in the Junior snooker last year, will meet Mayur Garg of Gujarat for the title. Garg won the Sub-junior boys’ billiards title and finished runner-up in the Sub-junior boys’ snooker in the ongoing championships.

The two recorded hard fought 4-3 victories in their respective semifinals – Duggal putting it past Mahendra Chauhan (MP) and Garg edging out Kamran Masjid.

–IANS

hs/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Randeep Hooda hopes for restoration of peace in Manipur
Next article
Learnings from playing under great leaders will help a lot in IPL, says Gill on getting Gujarat Titans captaincy
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US