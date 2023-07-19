scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Emerging Men's Asia Cup: Sai Sudharsan, Hangargekar star in India A's eight-wicket win over Pakistan A

By Agency News Desk

Colombo, July 19 (IANS) Left-handed opener B Sai Sudharsan slammed a superb unbeaten century while fast-bowling all-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar took a brilliant five-wicket haul to lead India A to a convincing eight-wicket win over Pakistan A in their final group stage match of 2023 Emerging Men’s Asia Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Pushed into bowling first, Hangargekar picked 5-42 while left-arm spinner Manav Suthar’ took 3-36 as India A bowled out Pakistan A for 205 in 48 overs.

In reply, Sudharsan, who scored a fifty in the last game, hit a composed 104 not out off 110 balls, laced with a six and 10 fours. He finished off the match with back-to-back sixes to reach his century and win the match for India A with eight wickets in hand and 80 balls to spare.

The left-hander was ably supported in a largely untroubled run-chase by top-order batter Nikin Jose, who hit seven fours in making 53 runs off 64 deliveries.

The win over Pakistan also marks a third victory on the trot for the Yash Dhull-captained India A side in Group B, who remain the only team in the tournament to remain unbeaten. They will face Bangladesh A in the second semifinal while Pakistan A will take on Sri Lanka A in the first semi-final on July 21.

Thanks to Hangargekar and Suthar making strikes, Pakistan A lost wickets at regular intervals and were reeling at 95 for six before Qasim Akram (48) and Mubasir Khan (28) got together to stitch a 53-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

After Mubasir was trapped lbw by Nishant Sindhu, Mehran Mumtaz joined Qasim to add 43 runs for the eighth wicket before the latter was dismissed by Hangargekar. The all-rounder would wipe off the tail to end up with a five-fer.

In reply, Abhishek Sharma and Sudharsan feasted on Pakistan A’s fast-bowlers to add 58 runs for the opening stand, before the former fell to Mubasir in the 12th over. Sudharsan and Jose shared a 99-run partnership which set the base for India A to chase the total very well.

Though Jose couldn’t stay till the end, Sudharsan, who used his feet well, and Dhull finished off the proceedings for India, with the latter hitting Shahnawaz Dahani for a four and two successive sixes on the first four balls of the 37th over.

“Focusing more on risk-free runs. Focusing on ones and twos, and reducing dot balls. Against spinners, it was a dicey and tricky wicket to bat. It was better to face fast bowlers. We are just reacting to the situation in front of us (in chasing over 200). It has been fantastic to play with Abhishek Sharma. I admired Abhishek when he was in the IPL and I wasn’t. I have learnt a lot from him,” said Sudharsan, who was named Player of the Match for his century.

Brief Scores: Pakistan A 205 all out in 48 overs (Qasim Akram 48, Sahibzada Farhan 35; Rajvardhan Hangargekar 5-42, Manav Suthar 3-36) lost to India A 210-2 in 36.4 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 104 not out, Nikin Jose 53; Mubasir Khan 1-45, Mehran Mumtaz 1-58) by eight wickets

–IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asia Cup holds special place in hearts of cricket fans across the continent: Jay Shah
Next article
Rana Daggubati announces Telugu historical drama series 'Lords of the Deccan' 
This May Also Interest You
Sports

BAN vs IND, 2nd ODI: Captain & coach told me to bat at number five, says Jemimah after career-best 86

Sports

UTT: Goa Challengers stop table toppers U Mumba TT's unbeaten run

Sports

ISSF Junior Worlds: Harmehar, Sanjana win silver in skeet mixed team event

News

Rana Daggubati announces Telugu historical drama series 'Lords of the Deccan' 

Sports

Asia Cup holds special place in hearts of cricket fans across the continent: Jay Shah

News

Fan chases Vijay Deverakonda to touch actor’s feet at an event

Sports

Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad becomes second fast-bowler to pick 600 Test wickets

Sports

Chelsea defender Fofana to miss most of season after knee operation

Technology

Meta rolls out WhatsApp on Wear OS smartwatches

News

Pankaj Dheer to play double role in 'Ajooni'

Technology

Pfizer, Gilead, GSK to lead $150 bn infectious diseases mkt by 2029: Report

Sports

1st Test, Day 4: Spinners put Pakistan in sight of win over Sri Lanka

Technology

AI-powered sex robots will eliminate need for human partner in bed: Ex-Google exec

News

Mohan Agashe says his professions of acting, psychiatry bring 'bilateral symmetry' in life

Sports

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to open campaign against Pakistan on Sep 2 in Kandy (ld)

News

'The Wheel of Time 2' trailer brings in drama, action, romance and emotional weight

News

Raj Kundra’s experience in Arthur Road jail gets a movie, businessman to make debut

News

Madonna returns to social media after health scare

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US