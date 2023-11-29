Enabling fans to experience sports like never before: Tech Mahindra

Las Vegas, Nov 29 (IANS) As sports become more immersive, Tech Mahindra is leveraging new-age technologies to deploy its sports cloud offering and enhance the digital capabilities of sports leagues, franchises and organisations, Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth at the company said on Wednesday.

According to him, the increasing need for enhanced experience among sports fans, the growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) for efficient management of sports stadiums and the growing demand for data-driven insights by sports organisations “is expected to fuel the overall growth of sports technology”.

“Tech Mahindra and AWS has collaborated to build a sports cloud platform, a comprehensive digital platform to sports organizations, offering use cases related to content and community engagement, customer data management and audience segmentation, and sports analytics, while delivering immersive stadium-to-home fan experiences by leveraging augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR), and Metaverse gamification,” Mitra told IANS.

During the AWS ‘re: Invent 2023’ conference here, Tech Mahindra announced it has collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build a sports cloud platform.

“At Tech Mahindra, we are committed to investing in sports tech to provide personalised experiences for sports fans worldwide,” Mitra added.

Punjab Kings, a professional franchise cricket team based in India, has been working with Tech Mahindra to engage fans by bringing content, community, and commerce together.

“Our collaboration with AWS to build sports cloud platform, is aimed at building a personalised, fan-focused community that transcends physical sports. It further aims to provide opportunities for sports organisations and franchises worldwide to create a delightful fan engagement experience that is built on content and community, leading to commerce,” Mitra informed.

Built on AWS, the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, Tech Mahindra’s sports cloud offering will be powered by real-time analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), high-performance compute for AR/VR, enriched broadcasting, and Web 3.0 technologies, enabling high volumes of digital data to be processed in real-time.

The platform will use AWS native as well as specialist services for delivering 24/7 linear channels and live events at scale, storing real-time streaming data and for AR/VR video and image analytics.

“This will enable sports fan to experience virtual stadium tours, live events, shopping, and access footage from sporting events, creating an immersive and personalised experience and bringing fans closer to the game,” Mitra told IANS.

Tech Mahindra will also leverage Amazon SageMaker — a fully managed ML service from AWS that enables developers and data scientists to build, train, and deploy ML models for any use.

