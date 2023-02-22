scorecardresearch
Tributes pour in for Sania Mirza after she draws curtain on her glorious career

Tributes poured in for the former doubles World No.1 Sania Mirza, one of India's most celebrated athletes, after she retired from professional tennis at the age of 36

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Tributes poured in for the former doubles World No.1 Sania Mirza, one of India’s most celebrated athletes, after she retired from professional tennis at the age of 36, playing her last match in Dubai on Tuesday. Mirza and her American women’s doubles partner Madison Keys lost their Dubai Tennis Championships 2023 first-round match 4-6, 0-6 to Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova.

From Mirza’s mixed doubles partner Mahesh Bhupathi, with whom Sania won her first-ever Grand Slam in 2009 (Australian Open), to former India pacer Jhulan Goswami shared their reactions on social media to the Indian tennis icon’s retirement.

Taking to Twitter, Bhupathi took a walk down the memory lane, sharing a picture from their Grand Slam win and said: “Welcome to retirement  @MirzaSania you outdid yourself time and time again both on and off the court …. Proud of you !!”

Goswami wished Mirza a happy retirement, calling her a role model and inspiration, “End of an era! Today #IndianTennis bids its goodbye to the icon who became a role model and inspiration for millions. Happy retirement @MirzaSania”

“Sania Mirza – An island of hope in a sea of mediocrity … A story of hard work, grit, determination & dedication finally comes to an end. From an emerging Tennis star to one of India’s national sports icons, thank you for all the memories & love…” All India tennis Association tweeted.

Women’s Tennis Association said: “Six-time major champion, Former doubles World No.1 Congrats on a fantastic career.”

Former India cricketer Rudra Pratap Singh wrote: “You are one of the finest athletes of this generation and have set a great benchmark so high with your extraordinary performances. Happiest retirement to you!”

Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam winner, has won 44 WTA titles in her career. Her last doubles triumph came at the Ostrava Open2021 in the Czech Republic, where she partnered with China’s Zhang Shuai.

India tennis star wrapped up her legendary Grand slam career as Australian Open mixed doubles runner-up last month.

–IANS

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – Show Me The Thumka Song Lyrics starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor
Acclaimed danseuse, Mohiniyattam exponent Dr. Kanak Rele passes away in Mumbai
Entertainment Today

