ENN Sports LLP along with actress Rakul Preet Singh acquire the Hyderabad Strikers

Ahead of the highly anticipated season 5 of the Tennis Premier League (TPL), founders and owners of ENN Sports LLP, Nikunj Shah, Navin Dalmia, and Rajdeep Dalmia have acquired the Hyderabad Strikers. The highly enterprising trio will be co-owners of the two-time and current Champions of the league alongside celebrity co-owner Rakul Preet Singh.

Co-owner of Hyderabad Strikers, Rakul Preet Singh spoke with delight about the new development, “The TPL is a great place for the talented tennis players in the country to show off their skills and improve their game further while working with the biggest names in the sport. Hyderabad has always been well-known for their contribution to Indian tennis, and with the Hyderabad Strikers, we want to further enhance that reputation.”

ENN Sports LLP is a premier sports-promoting company that is dedicated to enhancing sports culture in India and around the world. The company provides a wide range of services that include sports team management, event organization, and sports marketing.

Mr. Nikunj Shah’s entrepreneurial spirit, combined with his deep-rooted love for sports, has positioned him as a prominent figure in both communities. With his ongoing efforts, Mr. Shah continues to leave a lasting impact on the sports landscape.

Talking about his love for the sport of Tennis, co-owner Nikunj Shah said, “Tennis holds a special place in my heart. I actively participate in and support the sport. We are always looking for opportunities to help athletes grow at the highest levels, and the TPL aims to do exactly that. So, I want to actively contribute to the growth of Tennis in India, which I am certain would be possible through the Hyderabad Strikers.”

Rajdeep Dalmia has a passion for technology that is infectious and has the ability to inspire and motivate those around him. He believes in the power of collaboration and fosters an environment of innovation and creativity within his organizations.

Rajdeep, who used to play tennis in school said, “The TPL is a great way to experience the excitement of a live tennis match, especially as the matches are played in a fast-paced environment due to the format. The Hyderabad Strikers is a phenomenal franchise with a storied history in the league. With our expertise from ENN Sports LLP, I am sure we will be able to expand the dedicated fanbase of the Hyderabad Strikers that will spur us on in our title defence in season 5.”

Co-founder of the TPL, Mr. Kunal Thakkur spoke about how the new ownership will help the Hyderabad Strikers come season 5. He said, “ENN Sports LLP is an innovative enterprise much like the TPL. Their expertise in sports will allow them to become league leaders in terms of strategy, planning, and promotion. This will surely help the Hyderabad Strikers to continue succeeding on and off the court.”

Mr. Mrunal Jain, co-founder of the TPL mirrored his fellow co-founder’s sentiment as he said, “The Hyderabad Strikers is the most outstanding franchisees in the league, and will surely prosper even more under the guidance of visionaries such as Mr. Nikunj Shah, Mr. Navin Dalmia, and Rajdeep Dalmia.”