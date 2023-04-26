scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Equestrian world committed to dialogue to face future challenge

By Agency News Desk

Lausanne, April 26 (IANS) The equestrian world concluded the Sports Forum here, expressing confidence in addressing a series of challenges that will shape the sport’s future.

Topics such as horse welfare, Paris 2024, cost of jumping events, the future of endurance races, and technical improvements in equestrian sport were discussed. The largest-ever delegation from around the world participated in the two-day meeting at the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) campus, reports Xinhua.

Ingmar De Vos, President of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), said, “I think dialogue is the key. The Sports Forum is a fundamental element in the dialogue that we have with our federations and stakeholders. This is something that we need to do together as a community.”

“Every year we have an understanding of what the major issues are,” FEI Secretary General Sabrina Ibanez said. “Regarding jumping, we know that the cost has increased quite dramatically over the past years and it had to be addressed this year. Maybe next year we’ll have a session on youth. There should be more discussions about larger issues.”

The FEI said the 11th edition of the FEI Sports Forum 2023 “highlighted the equestrian community’s desire to work together and to find solutions that would be beneficial to all stakeholder groups, with the wellbeing of the horses and the future of the sport at the heart of all considerations.”

The second-day sessions received more enthusiasm from the audience when they discussed the financial situation around prize money requirements and rules that will govern the competitions.

Discussing the development of equestrian in China, the president said, “We have seen tremendous growth in China. In 2011, I think there were around 20 equestrian clubs (in China), and now there are over 2,000.”

“We have appointed a regional development officer primarily for China. We plan to go to China in the near future to talk with the government, to see how we can further develop and promote the sport,” De Vos added.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
'This is the beginning': Chandrakant Pandit hopeful of KKR's fresh start in second-half of IPL 2023
Next article
Global chip revenue to decline 11% this year, short-term outlook grim
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Sam Curran is showing some really good leadership skills, says Tom Moody

Technology

Users can now use their WhatsApp account on multiple phones

News

Papon to score music for Assamese film ‘Sati Sadhani’

News

‘Singham Again’ prepones its release date to Independence Day 2024

Feature

VCR: Government wakes up to 51-year-old problem

Technology

Walk 3 minutes every half an hour to keep Type-1 diabetes in check

Technology

Twitter now tells advertisers to pay for verification or they can't run ads

Health & Lifestyle

Soon get vaccines via skin patches, no injection needed

News

Rapper Prabh Deep says 'Thappad!' is inspired by comic book superheroes

News

Dimple Kapadia is happy with the sense of responsibility in the new generation

News

Netflix to invest $2.5 bn in South Korea for original content

Technology

YouTube's revenue falls as ads slow down for 3rd quarter in a row

Sports

Super Cup: Rane, Chhetri take Bengaluru FC to final with 2-0 win over Jamshedpur FC

Sports

Sachin is technically the best batter that I've ever seen and played with or against: Ricky Ponting

News

Aishwarya Rai says Nandini from ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ is very special to her

Lyrics

Jogira Sara Ra Ra – Torture Song Lyrics starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Neha Sharma

Health & Lifestyle

Breast surgeon Dr Raghu Ram receives Telugu Association of London award

Sports

Beyond Boundaries: The birthday boy is a big promoter of other sports

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US