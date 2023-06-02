scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

FIFA U20 WC: Uruguay edge Gambia; Korea upset Ecuador to seal quarterfinal spots

By Agency News Desk

Mendoza (Argentina), June 2 (IANS) Anderson Duarte’s decisive goal helped Uruguay edge Gambia 1-0 to enter the FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinals.

In a match that saw both sides reduced to ten men, a low and driven rocket from Uruguay midfielder Duarte midway through the second half proved to be the difference as they edged past Gambia to set up an intriguing quarterfinal against the USA.

Gambia were up against it early on as Mansour Mbye was sent off in the 17th minute for a challenge on Juan de los Santos following an on-field VAR review by referee Francois Letexier.

Uruguay failed to take full advantage of having an extra man for the remainder of the first half, as Luciano Rodriguez’s yellow card was upgraded to a red following another on-field VAR call right before the break for an elbow thrown at Sainey Sanyang’s face. It was to be ten-on-ten for the second half.

After the break, Gambia were more measured and patient in possession, but Uruguay were more direct in attack and created more dangerous opportunities.

Uruguay were eventually rewarded for their endeavour when Duarte’s fierce shot from 25 yards out found the bottom corner.

Uruguay will get two full days’ rest before facing an in-form USA side with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

Uruguay have shown remarkable consistency through the years at the U-20 World Cup, qualifying for at least the quarterfinals ten of the 16 times they have participated in the tournament.

In other action, Bae Junho scored one and set another up as Korea Republic upset Ecuador 3-2 in the last 16 to set up a Sunday’s quarterfinal clash with Nigeria.

Taegeuk Warriors struck first for Korea. Junho played a delightful ball over the back of the Ecuador defence. Lee Youngjun controlled it immaculately on his chest and buried a volley into the bottom corner.

Junho then employed two exceptional touches to befuddle Daniel de la Cruz, before firing home to double the advantage.

A penalty got Ecuador back into the game. Park Changwoo was adjudged to have pulled back Kendry Paez, and Justin Cuero dispatched his fourth goal of Argentina 2023, but Korea Republic restored their two-goal cushion at the start of the second half.

Choi Seokhyun forcibly headed home Lee Seungwon’s corner, and despite a late Sebastian Gonzalez effort from close range, three-two was enough to get the Koreans to seal the deal.

Korea Republic have now won four successive FIFA U-20 World Cup matches against nations from South America, the competition’s dominant continent.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
French Open: Zverev makes winning return, reaches third round
Next article
'Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny' to release in India a day before US
This May Also Interest You
News

Ayushmann: 'Nation-building starts from being inclusive as a society'

Sports

WTC Final: Shami can ask really good questions of Australian batters if he finds movement off the pitch: Jason Gillespie

Technology

NASA invites public to send 'message in a bottle' aboard Europa Clipper

Technology

WhatsApp working on redesigned keyboard with emoji category bar on Android

News

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to attend FA Cup Final in London

Sports

Justice will be done to wrestlers, police to soon file charge sheet, says Anurag Thakur

Sports

Thailand Open: Kiran George loses to France's Popov in quarterfinals

Technology

Meta to add over 20 new games for Quest headsets

Sports

Australia hoping Cameron Green's strong IPL form will help in WTC Final, Ashes series

News

Aoora wants to bring Indian, Korean fans closer through Bappi Lahiri's music

News

Kanye West 'sued for assault, battery, negligence' after row with paparazzi

News

Tamannaah Bhatia starrer ‘Jee Karda’ to drop on OTT on June 15

Technology

Puneet Chandok, AWS India & South Asia head, moves on

Health & Lifestyle

Eye drops slow nearsightedness progression in kids: Study

News

Fierce first look of Nikhil Siddhartha's next film 'Swayambhu' unveiled

News

Shatrughan Sinha pens an emotional note as daughter Sonakshi Sinha turns 36

News

'Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny' to release in India a day before US

Sports

French Open: Zverev makes winning return, reaches third round

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US