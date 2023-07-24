scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Italy beat Argentina 1-0 in Group G thriller

By Agency News Desk

Auckland (New Zealand), July 24 (IANS) Substitute Cristiana Girelli header helped Italy triumph 1-0 against Argentina in an electric Group G match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, here at Eden Park on Monday.

It looked for a moment as if the game would end scoreless before the veteran substitute came to the rescue for Italy and scored less than four minutes after entering play to wrap up the win.

Girelli became the first player to score in two editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup for Italy. She scored a hat-trick in the 2019 finals against Jamaica.

The game started at an electric pace. Argentina fired the first warning shot, an acrobatic effort from Mariana Lorroquette only just high and wide of the goal-frame.

Italy briefly thought that they opened the scoring when Arianna Caruso was able to successfully turn and shoot from the edge of the penalty area. Then, It was Valentina Giacinti’s turn to be disappointed later in the half. Her tidy finish was overturned after she was adjudged to be standing in an offside position when 16-year-old Giulia Dragoni released the ball.

The game ebbed and flowed after the break, neither team able to get the upper hand, despite plenty of opportunities. Then, less than four minutes after entering the fray, Girelli leapt highest to meet a floated Lisa Boattin cross and headed home the winner for Italy.

Argentina’s late push was not enough, and it was Milena Bertolini’s side who came away with maximum points.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Selena Gomez leaves restaurant barefoot, carries shoes in her hands after 31st b'day dinner
Next article
RingCentral to double workforce in India in next 12 months
This May Also Interest You
Technology

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman launches crypto project 'Worldcoin'

News

When Raveena Tandon rescued crab, snake, scorpion during 'One Friday Night' shoot

News

Sandeep Singh says film on Hazrat Tipu Sultan will not be made

Lyrics

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Dhindhora Baje Re Song Lyrics starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

News

Adivi Sesh hints G2 Sequel – says massive preparation underway

Technology

Twitter flies blue bird, replaces with 'X' logo on web

News

Varun Tej impresses in ‘Gandheevadhari Arjuna’ with high-octane action

Technology

Fire-Boltt enters into Indonesian market

News

Geetanjali Mishra replaces Kamna Pathak in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'

Technology

Prebiotic rich artichokes, garlic & onions can keep your gut healthy: Study

News

Amitabh Bachchan says 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 15 preps have begun

News

Taylor Swift laughs while performing song about forgiving Kanye West

Technology

RingCentral to double workforce in India in next 12 months

News

Selena Gomez leaves restaurant barefoot, carries shoes in her hands after 31st b'day dinner

Technology

WhatsApp widely rolling out interface improvements aligned with Material Design 3

Technology

Swiggy initiates 2nd tranche of ESOP liquidity totalling $50 mn

News

'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' to hold special screening as tribute to Milkha Singh

News

Pop-punk star Lolo drops ‘hot girls in hell’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US