FIFA Women's World Cup: Japan beat Costa Rica for consecutive wins

By Agency News Desk

Dunedin (New Zealand), July 26 (IANS) Japan on Wednesday became the first team to win consecutive matches at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, as they beat Costa Rica 2-0 in Group C thanks to a quickfire double from Naomoto Hikaru and Fujino Aoba, here.

Having registered an emphatic 5-0 rout of Zambia in their opening match, Japan entered Wednesday’s clash in high spirits, while Costa Rica had been defeated 3-0 by Spain in their first match.

The two sides had met previously only once in an official game, where Japan had emerged 3-0 victors, Xinhua reported.

Japan got the job done in the space of three minutes, as Naomoto broke into the box to finish with a left-footed strike in the 25th minute, before Fujino then beat the goalkeeper from a tight angle.

This is the third time Japan have begun their Women’s World Cup campaign with two successive wins, having previously done so in 2011 and 2015.

Japan will now take on Spain in Wellington next Monday.

–IANS

ak/

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
