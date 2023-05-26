scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Former top 10 star Lucas Pouille qualifies for French Open

By Agency News Desk

Paris, May 25 (IANS) Former top 10 star Lucas Pouille will make his return to Grand Slam main draw action after he successfully qualified for the French Open.

The Frenchman, currently No. 670 in the ATP Rankings, rallied past Austrian Jurij Rodionov 1-6, 7-5, 6-0 on Thursday to earn his place in the main draw.

It is the first time Pouille has won three consecutive matches at any level since September 2021. The 29-year-old thrilled his home fans with a nearly flawless third set in which he broke his opponent’s serve three times and did not face a breakpoint himself.

Two Next Gen ATP players also advanced to the main draw. Nineteen-year-old Hamad Medjedovic rallied past Jesper De Jong 0-6, 6-2, 6-2 to qualify for a major on his first attempt. All three of his wins in qualifying came in three sets.

Eighteen-year-old Shang Juncheng defeated Renzo Olivo 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 to improve to two-for-two in Grand Slam qualifying. Earlier this year, the Chinese teen earned his way into the Australian Open main draw and defeated Oscar Otte in the first round.

In other action, Andrea Vavassori defeated Alejandro Tabilo 6-4, 6-4. The 28-year-old did not lose a set in qualifying. The Italian upset former World No. 1 Andy Murray in Madrid.

Moldovan Radu Albot eliminated Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-1 to earn his seventh main draw appearance at Roland Garros. Pedro Martinez, who reached a career-high World No. 40 last May, battled past Facundo Bagnis 2-6, 7-5, 6-0. The Spaniard will compete in the tournament’s main draw for the fifth consecutive year.

Argentine Thiago Agustin Tirante ousted Swiss Dominic Stricker 6-3, 1-6, 6-1 to qualify for the main draw at a major for the first time. Italian Giulio Zeppieri ousted Frederico Ferreira Silva 6-4, 6-1 to qualify for Roland Garros for the second consecutive year.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India U-17s face FC Augsburg U-17 in training game
Next article
Poet Munawwar Rana critically ill
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gill ton, Mohit fifer help Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 62 runs, set final clash with CSK

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's majestic 129, Mohit's 5/10 help Gujarat Titans reach final with win over Mumbai Indians (ld)

News

It's a wrap for 'Raghuthatha' shoot; first Tamil movie from 'KGF', 'Kantara' makers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Vikkas emerges as the fastest male swimmer, Siva becomes double gold medallist

Sports

MI vs GT: Vishnu Vinod becomes first concussion substitute in IPL history

Sports

India U-17s men's football team beats FC Augsburg U-17 in Germany

Sports

IPL 2023: Wish it was possible to carry it everywhere, says Gill on Ahmedabad pitch after his century

Sports

Delhi FC crowned 2nd Division champions, earn promotion to I-League

Sports

Jorge Pereyra Diaz signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's sensational 129 powers Gujarat Titans to 233/3 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC crowned champions with win over Stellenbosch FC

News

Damien Hirst portrait of DiCaprio picked up for $1.3 mn at Cannes auction

Health & Lifestyle

Cardiovascular surgeon comes to rescue of patient in air!

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajat Patidar's absence exposed RCB's batting, says Tom Moody

Technology

Adani Group's Thiruvananthapuram airport goes hi-tech with six e-gates

Health & Lifestyle

Manoj Muntashir Shukla set to host docuseries 'Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar'

Sports

Monank Patel to lead USA at 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Sports

IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians win rain-delayed toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US