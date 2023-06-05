Gareca parts ways with Velez Sarsfield

Buenos Aires, June 5 (IANS) Ricardo Gareca has ended his second spell as manager of Argentina’s Velez Sarsfield after less than three months in the role.

The 65-year-old tendered his resignation a day after a 1-0 loss at Belgrano, a result that left the Buenos Aires club 22nd in the 28-team Primera Division standings with just three wins from 18 games, reports Xinhua.

“I tried. Thank you to all,” Gareca said in a short social media post on Sunday.

Gareca oversaw one win, seven draws and four defeats after replacing Alexander Medina as Velez’s head coach in March.

The former Peru national team manager guided Velez to four titles during his previous spell in charge from 2009 to 2013.

–IANS

cs