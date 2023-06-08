scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

German club Moenchengladbach heading for new shores with former Leverkusen coach Seoane

By Agency News Desk

Berlin (Germany), June 8 (IANS) German top division club Borussia Monchengladbach is undergoing a significant transformation. In recent years, they have fallen short of expected goals and have gone through three different coaches. To address this, the five-time German national champion has announced substantial changes to regain success.

Former Bayer Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane has been appointed as the successor to Marco Rose, Adi Hutter, and Daniel Farke for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The 44-year-old Swiss has signed a three-year contract, but he faces the task of assembling a new squad as key players such as Marcus Thuram, Ramy Bensebaini, and Lars Stindl are set to depart for new clubs, reports news agency Xinhua.

Thuram, the star striker, is reportedly on the radar of Chelsea, Inter, and Manchester United. Defender Bensebaini has already signed a contract with Borussia Dortmund, while Stindl is returning to his former club, Karlsruher SC, a second-division side, in the twilight of his career. Their combined contribution of 21 goals and 13 assists underscores the challenging task that lies ahead for Seoane.

CEO Roland Virkus has initiated a thorough analysis after the club’s disappointing performances in the past two years, which saw them far from securing international competition spots.

Virkus has implemented a comprehensive restructuring process that encompasses talent scouting, talent development, and analysis.

“It will require a great deal of effort to improve our situation. We need to fill all positions and provide additional support to our staff,” remarked the 56-year-old official.

Three-time Swiss champion Seoane is compelled to rebuild the squad and create a competitive team capable of achieving greater success.

Virkus appears optimistic about effecting a turnaround with Seoane, who is known for his balanced and attacking style of play. There are rumours that the CEO is under pressure to guide the club to a solid resurgence after former manager and current RB Leipzig CEO, Max Eberl, departed.

To replace Eberl, Virkus has placed his trust in Nils Schmadtke as the new sporting director. Schmadtke has previously held various positions and is now tasked with strengthening the “team sport” ethos in Monchengladbach.

Virkus emphasized the importance of collective improvement in professional football, stating, “We are aware that progress is essential.”

Despite the optimistic restart, Seoane finds himself facing a monumental challenge, as his job could not be more demanding.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Monika Bhadoriya on decision of opening about 'TMKOC': Wanted to bring out all wrongs done to me
Next article
Lifestyle choices increase risk of developing brain tumours: Experts
This May Also Interest You
News

Censor Board gives Adipurush a ‘U-Certificate’- making It a HAR BHARTIYA KI ADIPURUSH

News

The melodious music album of ‘Jee Karda’ unveiled

Technology

Covid can fuse brain cells leading to brain fog, headaches: Study

News

Live-action series ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ premier announced

News

Kerala Film body vehemently against 'raid' in director's hotel room

News

Raveena Tandon felicitates Onir with Kashish Rainbow Warrior Award for ‘Pine Cone’

Technology

Samsung launches Bespoke Jet™ AI, the World’s first UL verified AI powered cordless stick vacuum

News

'I Love You' fuses love, betrayal and revenge with drama, suspense

Technology

OpenAI not training GPT-5 for now: Sam Altman

News

Amaal Mallik’s Musical Magic Meets Aamna Sharif’s Charm in T-Series’ ‘Mohabbat’ after 12 years of their friendship!

Technology

NASA to invest $45mn in small biz to develop tech for future missions

Sports

French Open: 'Hasn't even been tested, she found her A game,' Chirs Evert hails Swiatek after QF win over Coco Gauff

News

'Adipurush' director kisses Kriti Sanon at Tirupati temple, criticised

Sports

Hockey: India go down 1-4 to hosts Netherlands in men's FIH Pro League

Technology

Microsoft tests Dynamic Lighting feature, new File Explorer UI for Windows 11

Health & Lifestyle

Lifestyle choices increase risk of developing brain tumours: Experts

News

Monika Bhadoriya on decision of opening about 'TMKOC': Wanted to bring out all wrongs done to me

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan to croon with sis Saniya for her next music video

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US