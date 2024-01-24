Ghana sack coach Hughton after AFCON exit

HomeWorldSportsGhana sack coach Hughton after AFCON exit

Chris Hughton, coach of Ghana national football team, has been relieved of his duties after the team's group stage exit from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire, the Ghana Football Association (GFA)

Accra, Jan 24 (IANS) Chris Hughton, coach of Ghana national football team, has been relieved of his duties after the team’s group stage exit from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said on Wednesday.

The GFA said in a statement that it has also dissolved the entire technical team and will provide a roadmap for the future direction of the Black Stars in the coming days, reports Xinhua.

Ghana secured just two points from three matches, losing 2-1 to Cape Verde and recording a 2-2 draw with Egypt and Mozambique, respectively.

The four-time winner finished third in Group B, behind Cape Verde and Egypt, thus suffering an exit from the 2023 AFCON, as it did at the 2021 edition.

