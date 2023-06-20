scorecardresearch
Golf: Tvesa leads the field in ninth leg of WPG Tour

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, June 20 (IANS) Tvesa Malik is looking at the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at home to regain the form that made her India’s top star two seasons ago and will lead the field of 39 players, including six amateurs who will tee off at the Prestige Golfshire, Bengaluru in the ninth leg of the Tour.

Tvesa will start as the favourite for the week as she tees off with Marshneil Prasad and Khushi Khanijau.

The field also includes Seher Atwal, winner of the first event this season, and Sneha Singh, the only multiple-time winner in 2023. With Gaurika Bishnoi, winner of the eighth leg not in the field, both Seher and Sneha will be battling for the lead on the Hero Order of Merit.

Currently, Seher leads with earnings of Rs.6,59,635 to Sneha’s Rs. 6,54,667. Gaurika is in third place with 5,99,000.

The six amateurs in the field include Keerthana Rajeev, who finished runner-up last week to Gaurika Bishnoi at Clover Greens, and Lavanya Jadon, who recently played in the Japan Open Amateur Championships but missed the cut. The experience would surely help the teenager, who shot rounds of 77-74.

The other amateurs in the fray are Vidhatri Urs, Mannat Brar, Aaradhya Shetty and Saanvi Somu.

