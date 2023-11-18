Golf: Wallace birdies all nine on back, shoots 60 to take lead in Dubai

Dubai, Nov 18 (IANS) Matt Wallace will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the DP World Tour Championship after birdieing every hole on the back nine on a remarkable day at Jumeirah Golf Estates. The Englishman started the day seven shots off the lead but after turning in 33 on the Earth course, he picked up a shot on every hole from the tenth onwards to sign for a stunning career-best 60.

He was two feet from holing a bunker shot for an eagle and a 59 on the last but had to settle for the lowest round of the season, a 16 under total and a one-shot lead as he looks for a first Rolex Series title.

Wallace’s nine birdies in a row, 12 birdies in a round, a nine-hole score of 27 and a nine-hole score to par of nine under all match DP World Tour bests but will not go in the record books due to preferred lies being in place.

The 32-year-old, who won a maiden PGA TOUR title in March, only made it into the season-ending event courtesy of his finish at last week’s Nedbank Golf Challenge, but now has a chance to claim a fifth DP World Tour title and first since 2018 Made In Denmark.

Ryder Cup stars Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland were the closest challengers after continuing to match each other with rounds of 69-66-66.

Dane Jeff Winther was then at 14 under after a 64, a shot clear of Scot Ewen Ferguson who carded the same score and another Dane in overnight leader Nicolai Højgaard, who signed for 70.

