Gujarat Giants begin preparations for Season 10 of PKL

Adani Gujarat Giants, who assembled a strong squad during the Auction, are putting in the hard yards, as they prepare for the tournament, which will kick off here on December 2.

Ahmedabad, Oct 25 (IANS) Ahead of the 10th season of the PKL, the Adani Gujarat Giants, who assembled a strong squad during the Auction, are putting in the hard yards, as they prepare for the tournament, which will kick off here on December 2. Coached by Ram Mehar Singh, the squad have assembled at the training camp, and are going through various training routines to get themselves in the best possible shape for the season.

With home support on their corner, the Gujarat Giants will be looking to start with a bang, with the likes of Fazel Atrachali, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Parteek Dahiya raring to go.

