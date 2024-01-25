Gulf Giants spends day out on Yacht in Dubai

HomeWorldSportsGulf Giants spends day out on Yacht in Dubai

The defending champions from Season 1 of the ILT20, the Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants began their title defence with a thumping win against the Sharjah Warriors.

Dubai, Jan 24 (IANS) The defending champions from Season 1 of the ILT20, the Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants began their title defence with a thumping win against the Sharjah Warriors.

Captained by James Vince and coached by Andy Flower, the Gulf Giants took some time out from their busy schedule to let their hair down, when they spent a few hours sailing on a yacht around the city of Dubai.

The squad, which also includes the likes of Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer, Sanchit Sharma and Aayan Khan, spent an afternoon away from the nets and the gyms, so that they could recharge and put their best foot forward in their next game.

During a relaxed day out, the agenda for the Gulf Giants was good music, food and some bright sunshine on a winter day.

