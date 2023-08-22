scorecardresearch
Haris Rauf claims fifer as pacers help Pakistan to big win against Afghanistan

By Agency News Desk

Hambantota, Aug 22 (IANS) Ahead of the Asia Cup and the subsequent World Cup India, Pakistan pacers came up with a strong performance in the 1st ODI against Afghanistan here on Tuesday.

The Pakistan pacers shared eight wickets between them as they bowled Afghanistan out for 59 in the first ODI of the three-match series.

Haris Rauf (5-18) took a career-best haul while Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-9) and Naseem Shah (1-12) also hit top gear in Pakistan’s first ODI outside home in 2023.

Pakistan had struggled to gather momentum in their own batting innings, needing a late ninth-wicket stand to lift them past 200 against a strong Afghanistan bowling attack.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq was the only silver lining for Pakistan as he struck a 94-ball 61 while ShadabKhan (39) and Iftikhar Ahmed (30) too made vital contributions as the 1992 World Champions were all out 201 in 47.1 overs.

But the quicks ensured that Pakistan were on course for a win within the first 10 overs. Afridi removed Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah off back-to-back deliveries in the third over while Naseem sent back skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi the next over.

Afghanistan’s hopes dimmed with three batters departing for ducks and the scoreboard reading 8/3. Haris Rauf joined the party with a wicket in his first over. He sent back the determined Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the 14th over to trigger another collapse.

From 35/5, Afghanistan were cleaned up for 59, their second-lowest total in ODIs as Rauf finished with career-best figures of 5/18. It was the fourth time that Pakistan had bowled out an opposition side under 20 overs in an ODI.

This was also the lowest total made by a team against Pakistan in men’s ODIs.

Pakistan have made a strong start to a busy season with the win, but more importantly, their pace attack is shaping up pretty well with the World Cup right around the corner.

Since 2021, Pakistan’s pacers have been phenomenal in ODIs with the ball. Rauf leads the pack with 43 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 24.02. Even though the others haven’t played as many ODIs as Rauf, their numbers are no less impressive.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 201 all out in 47.1 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 61, Shadab Khan 39; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3-33, Mohammad Nabi 2-24, Rashid Khan 2-42) beat Afghanistan 59 all out in 19.2 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 18; Haris Rauf 5-18, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-9) by 142 runs.

–IANS

bsk

2
