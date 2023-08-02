scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

He had some pointers which really helped me: Hardik credits Kohli for impressive show in 3rd ODI

By Agency News Desk

Tarouba, Aug 2 (IANS) India’s stand-in captain Hardik Pandya attributed his impressive performance in the third and final ODI against the West Indies to the valuable batting inputs he received from former skipper Virat Kohli.

After being dismissed for 5 and 7 in the first two ODIs against West Indies, Pandya made a remarkable comeback in the decider, unleashing his true potential with an unbeaten 70 off 52 balls, four fours and five sixes to lift India to 351/5. The bowlers then did their job, as India bundled out the hosts for 151 in 35.3 overs to seal the series 2-1.

“I had a very wonderful chat with Virat a couple of days back, and the kind of input he gave me, he has seen me throughout the years. It’s been almost seven or eight years of international cricket and he has seen me from day one. He had some pointers which really helped me,” Pandya said at the post-match presentation.

When asked what suggestion the seasoned batter gave him, Pandya said: “He (Virat) just wanted me to spend some time on the crease and get used to the 50 or game as well because we have played so many T20 formats and yeah, that kind of stayed in my mind and I was just waiting for the opportunity. I’m really thankful to him as well to kind of share that experience with me,”

Pandya further supported the team management’s decision to rest Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for two consecutive matches, emphasizing the significance of providing younger players with valuable opportunities and exposure.

“Virat and Rohit are a very integral part of the team. And, you know, obviously, this was very important for someone like Rutu to get a game or Axar to get a game because they’ve been playing cricket for so many years, they know how exactly all these situations have been. So kind of giving them the youngsters exposure and kind of making sure that if we want to check something, we have the opportunity to do it,” he said.

After clinching the ODI series, India will now take on West Indies in five T20Is, starting from August 3.

–IANS

bc/cs

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Lava launches new smartphone with glass back finish, 5,000 mAh battery & more
Next article
Shardul gets very limited credit for the way he bowls: Aakash Chopra
This May Also Interest You
News

Ranveer Singh’s Nana dancing to  ‘Jhumka Gira Re’ at 93

Technology

Samsung launches 110-inch Micro LED TV in India

News

Akshay Oberoi on his 'Fighter' role: I grew up watching 'Top Gun', never thought I'd essay a pilot

Sports

Bilawal Bhutto-led panel to hold meeting decide on Pakistan's ODI WC participation: Report

News

WGA strikers finally agree to a negotiation date with studios and streamers

News

Abhinav Shukla reacts to Rubina Dilaik’s pregnancy rumors

Technology

Tinder to launch 'high-end' membership, product refresh this fall

Technology

Microsoft rolls out spatial audio on Teams for desktop

News

Zendaya mourns ‘Euphoria’ co-actor Angus Cloud’s death

Technology

Lost decade to India's Techade, telecom sector has come of age: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

News

Ashutosh Gowariker ‘stunned, shocked’ on learning about ‘Lagaan’ art director’s death

News

Shehnaaz Gill gifts her brother Shehbaz Badesha a luxury car

News

Lakshmi Manchu is captivated by Rohit Shetty's cop films

News

Lizzo accused of sexual harassment and weight-shaming

Sports

'Some days we play like the best team and some days we just get steamrolled', says Sahi Hope after series loss against India

Technology

Planet Labs to lay off 10% of workforce amid restructuring

News

Kylie Jenner got 'dumped' by Timothee Chalamet after 7 months of dating

News

Beyonce pays tribute to fan who died after being stabbed for 'voguing' to her song

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US