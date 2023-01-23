scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Hugo Calderano bags men's singles crown; China win four titles at WTT Contender Doha

By News Bureau

Doha (Qatar), Jan. Jan 22 (IANS) Brazil’s Hugo Calderano won his second men’s singles title in as many weeks even as China came out the biggest winner at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Doha with four titles.

After winning the titles in the women’s singles, women’s doubles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles on Saturday, the Chinese team repeated what it had achieved one week ago in Durban, South Africa.

In an all-Chinese women’s singles final, Fan Siqi came out on top with a full-set victory over Zhang Rui.

Fan recovered from two sets down to edge past Zhang 6-11, 5-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-9, 7-11, 11-5.

“I had made full preparation for any difficulty before this match. In a best-of-seven match, everything is possible before the last point. So I just kept calm and fought for every point,” said Fan.

Zhang got a bit of consolation in the women’s doubles event, as she paired up with Kuai Man to get past South Korea’s Jeon Ji-hee and Shin Yu-bin 3-1, adding to their WTT Contender Durban 2023 success.

Kuai has also crowned the mixed doubles champion as she and Lin Shidong swept Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin of South Korea in straight sets on Friday.

Yu Ziyang and Zhou Kai lifted the men’s doubles trophy after defeating South Korean duo An Jae-hyun and Cho Seung-min 3-1. in the men’s singles final, Calderano was again successful following his triumph in Durban last week, news agency Xinhua has reported.

The world No. 6 beat the tournament’s fifth seed Jang Woo-jin of South Korea 4-1 in the final.

“To win two WTT Contender titles in a row was a big challenge for me, both mentally and physically, to play at this high level for two weeks, so I’m very proud to be able to achieve this,” said Calderano.

–IASN

bsk

Previous article
Hockey World Cup: India coach Reid blames poor conversion of PCs, circle penetration, easy turnovers for defeat to New Zealand
Next article
Unbeaten Indian women's hockey team holds hosts South Africa 2-2
This May Also Interest You
Technology

WhatsApp rolls out new shortcuts for group admins on iOS

Technology

Qualcomm may soon launch Apple's next M-series chips competitor

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea's cumulative Covid cases top 30 mn

Sports

Unbeaten Indian women's hockey team holds hosts South Africa 2-2

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India coach Reid blames poor conversion of PCs, circle penetration, easy turnovers for defeat to New Zealand

Technology

Zomato CEO says aware of fraud at delivery agents' end, fixing it

Sports

ISL 2022-23: FC Goa register 3-1 win over Kerala Blasters, surge to fifth place

News

Jetshen Dohna Lama from Pakyong, Sikkim, is music's new 'Li'l Champ'

Sports

U-19 Women's T20 WC: Parshavi Chopra's sensational four-fer leads India to victory over Sri Lanka

Health & Lifestyle

Strong indications of AQI improvement, actions under Stage I & II to remain: CAQM

Health & Lifestyle

S Korea reports 16,624 Covid cases, lowest Sunday tally in 15 weeks

Sports

I-league: Luka helps RoundGlass Punjab FC breach Mohammedan's fortress, register 4-0 win

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Profligate India crash out with 4-5 defeat to New Zealand in sudden death shoot-out (Ld)

Sports

ILT20: Big-hitting Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer extend Gulf Giants' winning streak

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India crash out with 4-5 defeat to New Zealand in sudden death shoot-out

Fashion and Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor’s pet a fussy eater; she asks fans how to rev up his appetite

News

Ex-Army officer Yogendra Singh Yadav shares how challenging it was to fight during Kargil war

Sports

Premier League: Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham

News

Anurag Kashyap: Alaya F, Karan Mehta are phenomenal young actors with great energy

News

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the biggest action-drama SELFIEE!

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US