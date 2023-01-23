Hugo Calderano bags men's singles crown; China win four titles at WTT Contender Doha

Doha (Qatar), Jan. Jan 22 (IANS) Brazil’s Hugo Calderano won his second men’s singles title in as many weeks even as China came out the biggest winner at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Doha with four titles.

After winning the titles in the women’s singles, women’s doubles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles on Saturday, the Chinese team repeated what it had achieved one week ago in Durban, South Africa.

In an all-Chinese women’s singles final, Fan Siqi came out on top with a full-set victory over Zhang Rui.

Fan recovered from two sets down to edge past Zhang 6-11, 5-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-9, 7-11, 11-5.

“I had made full preparation for any difficulty before this match. In a best-of-seven match, everything is possible before the last point. So I just kept calm and fought for every point,” said Fan.

Zhang got a bit of consolation in the women’s doubles event, as she paired up with Kuai Man to get past South Korea’s Jeon Ji-hee and Shin Yu-bin 3-1, adding to their WTT Contender Durban 2023 success.

Kuai has also crowned the mixed doubles champion as she and Lin Shidong swept Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin of South Korea in straight sets on Friday.

Yu Ziyang and Zhou Kai lifted the men’s doubles trophy after defeating South Korean duo An Jae-hyun and Cho Seung-min 3-1. in the men’s singles final, Calderano was again successful following his triumph in Durban last week, news agency Xinhua has reported.

The world No. 6 beat the tournament’s fifth seed Jang Woo-jin of South Korea 4-1 in the final.

“To win two WTT Contender titles in a row was a big challenge for me, both mentally and physically, to play at this high level for two weeks, so I’m very proud to be able to achieve this,” said Calderano.

