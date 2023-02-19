scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'I am disappointed and shell-shocked': Allan Border slams Australia's panicky batting in the second Test

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Legendary Australian captain Allan Border slammed Australia’s “panicky and frenetic” batting in the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy and said that he is “shell-shocked” with the result.

Riding on Ravindra Jadeja’s best bowling figures in an inning in Test cricket (7-42) along with Ravichandran Ashwin’s spin masterclass, India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second Test within three days to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series on Sunday.

“I’m disappointed, I’m shell-shocked, I’m angry about the way we went about our work today,” Border told Fox Cricket.

Australia had been much better in the second Test, scoring a competitive score in the first innings before having India 139/7 on day two. But Axar Patel’s 74 changed the face of the match, leaving the visitors with just a one-run lead in a match.

On day three, Australia went from 1/65 to all out for 113, attempts to sweep Indian spinners backfired as Steve Smith, Matthew Renshaw and captain Pat Cummins all got dismissed while trying to play the same shot.

“It was panicky, frenetic batting. No one tried to get in there and stem the flow with some good defensive cricket. They were just getting out playing sweep shots, reverse sweeps to just about every ball.

“You just can’t get away with that on this sort of track. You’ve got to have a method where you play within your limitations. You’re not playing on a flat belter where you can expand your game. When playing on a difficult surface, you’ve got to work out where your scoring options are and bat some time at the crease,” Border said.

Australia’s hopes of securing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India for the first time in 19 years were thwarted after collapsing to a second straight Test defeat.

India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth straight time with a six-wicket win at the Arun Jaitley stadium by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

The third Test of the series will take place from March 1 to 5 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

-IANS

bc/bsk

Previous article
Chandrayaan-3: India's moon lander clears key tests successfully
Next article
IND v AUS: Rohit to miss first ODI; Unadkat returns after nine years, Jadeja too is back (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IND v AUS: Rohit to miss first ODI; Unadkat returns after nine years, Jadeja too is back (Ld)

Technology

Chandrayaan-3: India's moon lander clears key tests successfully

Sports

Bengaluru Open: India's Sasikumar, Prajnesh win, reach final qualifying round

Sports

WFI's Oversight Committee clears 27 wrestlers for 2nd Ranking Series

Sports

Reigning Olympic champion Ryan Crouser breaks shot put world record in Idaho

News

When Austin Butler was pranked by Quentin Tarantino on 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' sets

Sports

ISSF World Cup: Varun Tomar wins bronze in 10m Air Pistol

News

Theatre chains to celebrate ‘Pathaan’ week!

Sports

Rohit to miss first ODI against Australia as selectors bring back Jadeja, Axar, Rahul

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India retain K L Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Unadkat for 3rd, 4th Tests

News

Kanwar Dhillon on his love for bikes: Bikes are very integral part of my life

Technology

Google rolls out Memory, Energy Saver modes for Chrome on Mac, Windows

Technology

Alexa app to allow move music between speakers without voice command

Technology

LG Electronics showcases NFT artworks via OLED evo TVs

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor', improvement likely from Tuesday

Health & Lifestyle

India records over 15K organ transplants in 2022

Health & Lifestyle

'Zauq': A pioneer of poetic existentialism, not a Ghalib detractor (IANS Column: Bazm-e-Ghazal)

Sports

2nd Test, Day 3: Told those three guys to keep calm, no need to change fields often, reveals Rohit Sharma

News

Rose Byrne reveals 'Insidious' was made in just '22 days for about $8.50'

Sports

Delhi win pushes India closer to spot in WTC Final, South Africa out of the race

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US