scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

I-League clubs shoot letter to AIFF seeking free broadcasting of I-League matches

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) The issue of broadcasting I-League matches seems to be a never-ending saga between the participating clubs and the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Earlier this year, the Super Cup qualifying round matches, in which mostly I-League teams were involved, were not telecast, prompting the clubs to express their displeasure over the ‘step-motherly’ treatment meted out to them.

Last year, the AIFF had charged broadcasting fees from all the I-League clubs.

Now, in a letter addressed to the AIFF dated August 10, several I-League clubs have urged for a transparent broadcasting and open tender process.

“We, the representatives of various I-League clubs, write to you with an earnest request that concerns the broadcasting of our matches and the overall integrity of the League.

“We believe that our proposal aligns with the spirit of fairness, transparency, and the betterment of India football,” the letter read.

The representatives went on to say: “Our collective effort aims to provide the AIFF with a free broadcasting solution for I-League matches, ensuring that no financial burden falls upon the federation or the clubs.

“This initiative, backed by Spoortscast, guarantees high-quality broadcasts that can be accessed by fans across the nation.”

“We firmly believe that charging for access to these matches not only appears unjust but could also be viewed as a hindrance to the growth of football in our country. Football is a sport that unites and inspires; thus, it is our responsibility to ensure that every fan has access to these matches without any financial constraints,” the letter read.

“We humbly request that an open tender process be conducted by the AIFF, rather than by any external party, to maintain transparency and fairness. We, as clubs, have unanimously agreed that the match schedule should be released at least two months prior to allow for prompt arrangements for accommodation and travel plans,” it added.

When contacted, Lalnghinglova Hmar, Chairman of the AIFF League Committee, refused to comment on the matter.

–IANS

jc/arm

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Michael Jackson sexual harassment case files reopen
Next article
'Aakhri Sach' writer Saurav Dey on joint families: 'Despite difficulties, they seek solace in unity'
This May Also Interest You
News

'Aakhri Sach' writer Saurav Dey on joint families: 'Despite difficulties, they seek solace in unity'

News

Michael Jackson sexual harassment case files reopen

News

Geeta Kapur to Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘I’m a fan of your voice, you are gifted’

News

Cher is keenly focusing on saving animals, one elephant at a time

Sports

Danish Kaneria urges BCCI to 'consider' extending support to Indian blind cricket team

News

Jungkook ranks 24th in fifth week on British chart with 'Seven'

News

Sharad Malhotra found it a challenge to rap in 'Naughty Balma'

News

Rajinikanth meets UP Governor Anandiben Patel ahead of ‘Jailer’ screening in Lucknow

News

Jay Bhanushali reminisces about his longstanding friendship with Ayushmann Khurrana

Sports

Bangladesh opener Mohammad Naim Sheikh walks on fire for ‘mind-training’

Technology

Amazon offers $25 per video on Inspire shopping feed, creators mock

News

KBC 15: Abhishek Bachchan ‘spins’ the game as he turns host, Amitabh Bachchan takes the hot seat

Health & Lifestyle

Severe Covid may cause long-term innate immune system changes: Study

Sports

USA secure qualification for 2024 U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup with victory at Americas Qualifier

Sports

I’m still driven to compete and play at the highest level, says England’s Adil Rashid

Technology

Payments processor checkout.com dumps Binance over regulatory concerns

News

Aradhana Sharma on co-star Ravie Dubey: 'He stands out as one of the most talented actors'

Lyrics

Gadar 2 – Chal Tere Ishq Mein Song Lyrics starring Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur 

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US