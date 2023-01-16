scorecardresearch
ILT20 introduces unique player awards; Green Belt for highest scorer, White for top wicket-taker

By News Bureau

Dubai (UAE), Jan 16 (IANS) In pursuit of making the DP World International League T20 one of the most innovative leagues in the world, the organisers have introduced Black, Red, Green, White and Blue Belts, as the player awards, in the inaugural season.

While the players are getting a chance to experience several distinct initiatives, such as the usage of fan-engaging Smartball technology on the field, the cricketing superstars are being presented with a unique set of awards during the competition, which kicked off following a glittering opening ceremony at the Dubai International on Frida. The tournament is being held across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The DP World ILT20 has introduced five sets of Belts — Green Belt, White Belt, Black Belt, Red Belt and Blue Belt. The Green Belt will be presented to the highest scorer of the tournament, while the top wicket-taker will receive the White Belt.

In a bid to keep the fans talking and the players aiming higher, the Green and White Belts will move from player to player as and when the cricketers reach the top of the highest scorer and highest wicket-taker charts respectively during the league.

After a player climbs to the top of the most runs scored or most wickets taken tables in particular innings, he will receive his Belt at the end of that particular innings.

Robin Uthappa became the first player to receive the Green Belt at the DP World ILT20 after his fantastic innings of 79 runs off 46 balls against the Gulf Giants at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday. Uthappa is currently the top run-scorer with 122 runs in the competition so far.

Once the winning team has lifted the magnificent DP World ILT20 tournament trophy, and as part of the final presentations, the coveted Black Belt will be presented to the owner of the victorious team. Also during the presentations, the most valuable player of the league will be recognised and receive the stunning Red Belt, acknowledging his crowd-pleasing, consistent efforts.

Meanwhile, the 24 UAE players, hand-selected to participate in the league, will be vying for the Blue Belt, which will be presented to the best UAE player at the end of the season.

Speaking about the unique set of player awards, Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, Emirates Cricket Board said, “We wanted to come up with something new about the player awards and we are thrilled to introduce the various Belts, which will add another kind of flavour to the tournament. We anticipate the Belts will be a big hit among the players, something they will strive to receive, and the fans will come to recognise as a symbol of greatness around the globe.”

The tournament will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE’s exemplary, world-class cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Franchise teams, comprising over 100 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Knight Riders Group), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).

–IANS

bsk

