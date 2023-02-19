scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IND v AUS: Rohit to miss first ODI; Unadkat returns after nine years, Jadeja too is back (Ld)

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) India captain Rohit Sharma will miss the first One-day International against Australia to be played in his hometown Mumbai on March 17 because of some family commitments, BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah informed on Sunday.

Vice-captain Hardik Pandya, who led India in the last T20-I series against New Zealand, will lead the ODI side in Rohit’s absence, Shah said in a release on Sunday.

Pacer Jaydev Unadkat made it back to the squad after a gap of nine years while pacer Jasprit Bumrah continues to remain absent. Unadkat had last played an ODI against West Indies in November 2013.

The selectors also called up left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja after his brilliant bowling in the two Tests against Australia is back after recovering from his injury. Axar Patel and K.L Rahul, who were rested for the New Zealand ODIs, were also brought back as K.S Bharat and Shahbaz Ahmed were left out.

Unadkat will be part of the pace battery spearheaded by Mohammed Shami and including Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Umran Malik along with Hardik Pandya, while Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Jadeja are the spinners in the side.

The in-form opener Shubman Gill, who struck a double hundred in the first ODI against New Zealand at Hyderabad, along with Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have also found their place in the crucial series ahead of this year’s ODI World Cup in India.

The second and third ODIs of the series will be played at Visakhapatnam (March 19) and Chennai (March 22).

India’s ODI squad against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

Previous article
'I am disappointed and shell-shocked': Allan Border slams Australia's panicky batting in the second Test
Next article
Judd Apatow roasts Tom Cruise over CGI, scientology at DGA Awards
This May Also Interest You
News

Judd Apatow roasts Tom Cruise over CGI, scientology at DGA Awards

Sports

'I am disappointed and shell-shocked': Allan Border slams Australia's panicky batting in the second Test

Technology

Chandrayaan-3: India's moon lander clears key tests successfully

Sports

Bengaluru Open: India's Sasikumar, Prajnesh win, reach final qualifying round

Sports

WFI's Oversight Committee clears 27 wrestlers for 2nd Ranking Series

Sports

Reigning Olympic champion Ryan Crouser breaks shot put world record in Idaho

News

When Austin Butler was pranked by Quentin Tarantino on 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' sets

Sports

ISSF World Cup: Varun Tomar wins bronze in 10m Air Pistol

News

Theatre chains to celebrate ‘Pathaan’ week!

Sports

Rohit to miss first ODI against Australia as selectors bring back Jadeja, Axar, Rahul

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India retain K L Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Unadkat for 3rd, 4th Tests

News

Kanwar Dhillon on his love for bikes: Bikes are very integral part of my life

Technology

Google rolls out Memory, Energy Saver modes for Chrome on Mac, Windows

Technology

Alexa app to allow move music between speakers without voice command

Technology

LG Electronics showcases NFT artworks via OLED evo TVs

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor', improvement likely from Tuesday

Health & Lifestyle

India records over 15K organ transplants in 2022

Health & Lifestyle

'Zauq': A pioneer of poetic existentialism, not a Ghalib detractor (IANS Column: Bazm-e-Ghazal)

Sports

2nd Test, Day 3: Told those three guys to keep calm, no need to change fields often, reveals Rohit Sharma

News

Rose Byrne reveals 'Insidious' was made in just '22 days for about $8.50'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US