IND vs NZ,1st ODI: Shubman Gill becomes fastest Indian cricketer to score 1000 ODI runs

By News Bureau

Hyderabad, Jan 18 (IANS) Right-handed opener Shubman Gill on Wednesday became the fastest Indian to record 1000 ODI runs during Indias ongoing ODI series opener against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here.

The 23-year old Gill reached the 1000-run mark when he reached 106 in his 19th ODI innings. Through his stroke-filled knock, he also notched up back-to-back centuries in the format, after hitting 97-ball 116 against Sri Lanka in the third ODI at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The right-hander batter overtook Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, who jointly held the previous record at 24 innings to become the fastest Indian and the joint-second fastest ever to 1000 runs mark in ODIs. He equalled Pakistan opener Iman-ul-Haq for breaching the 1000-run mark in 19 innings while missing out on another Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman’s record of fastest to 1000 ODI runs in 18 innings.

Gill’s third ODI century in 19 innings came off just 87 balls, and among Indian cricketers, only Shikhar Dhawan (17) had reached the third hundred in 50 over cricket in fewer innings than him. He is currently leading India’s innings against New Zealand with his sublime knock.

He had his slice of luck moments before he reached his fifty, which came off 52 balls, in the 19th over. New Zealand skipper Tom Latham dropped the batter and missed a stumping opportunity as well off Michael Bracewell. Gill made it count, smashing 14 fours and two sixes on the way to his hundred.

–IANS

nr/ak

