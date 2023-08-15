scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

India lose second international futsal friendly against Bahrain

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) India suffered a 0-4 defeat against Bahrain in their second international futsal friendly match at the Khalifa Sports Hall in Isa Town, Bahrain.

It was a much different game from the last one, as both sides created a number of chances. However, Bahrain took only four minutes to take the lead, when Saleh Ahmed Mukhallaf’s shot from outside the area snuck into the bottom corner.

India looked to get back in the game, as Abhay Gurung made a good run into the Bahrain area and attempted to volley an aerial through ball on the turn. He did manage to connect with it properly but missed the target by inches.

Salman Maula Bukhsh doubled the lead in the 15th minute when he cut in from the left and laced the ball into the top corner.

India went on the charge after conceding the second goal, pressing their Bahrain counterpart high up the court. That created some confusion in the Bahrain ranks and India managed to create a number of chances towards the end of the first half.

Breaking on the counter, Gurung soared up the right and had a crack at goal, but it was straight at the opposition keeper. Nikhil Mali also had a similar opportunity on the counter when he was played through, but he sent his effort over.

It was a lot more even contest in the second half, as India looked to pull one goal back. Nikhil Mali played a crucial role in offense, orchestrating the attacks and playing the ball around for his teammates to have a crack. Mali himself had a crack at the Bahrain goal from close range after selling a dummy, but it went wide.

However, Bahrain put the game beyond all doubt in what turned out to be a minute of madness for India. Soon after the restart, in the 18th minute, Ammar Hasan Ali Myhad scored from long range, before an own goal by Mali just seconds later meant that the hosts lead the match 4-0.

India head coach Joshuah Vaz threw caution to the wind, bringing on anchor Kashinath Rathod as a flying goalkeeper, as India looked for that elusive maiden goal in international futsal. Despite multiple chances, however, the wait for that goal continues.

–IANS

cs

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Amazon's devices chief confirms he is stepping down after almost 14 years
Next article
Musk planned to reach Zuckerberg's home for fight, Meta CEO is not home
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Musk planned to reach Zuckerberg's home for fight, Meta CEO is not home

Technology

Amazon's devices chief confirms he is stepping down after almost 14 years

Sports

Uganda coach optimistic about qualification for Africa Cup of Nations 2023

Sports

Uganda international striker Shirazi signs for Irish side Shelbourne FC

Sports

Chelsea mega spending continues with Caicedo deal

Sports

Victories over World Cup semifinalists gives Australia belief: Yallop

News

PM Modi praises Ricky Kej for rendition of national anthem with UK orchestra

News

Hindi film to be screened in Manipur after gap of over 20 years on I-Day

Sports

Basketball: India lose 70-73 to Kazakhstan in Men's Pre-Qualifying Olympic Qualifying Tournament

News

'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' to present story of 2019 Balakot airstrikes

News

'BBOTT2': Elvish becomes 1st wildcard in 'Bigg Boss' history to win the show

News

Sanjay Dutt hurt on ‘Double iSmart’ sets, receives stitches on head

Sports

Football: Real Madrid confirms loan deal for Chelsea keeper Kepa

Sports

Golf: Top stars to tee off for inaugural Pro Championship in Chennai

News

Elvish Yadav wins the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani pay tribute to Abhishek Malhan as he couldn’t perform

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev performs on ‘Emosanal Atyachar’, ‘Main Tera Boyfriend’ with Falaq Naaz

Sports

Football: Barca coach Xavi lets rip at La Liga, referee after controversial opener

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US