scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

India-Pakistan rivalry gives a different level of thrill: Dhruv Jurel

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel emphasised the storied history and enthralling nature of the India-Pakistan rivalry. India A will take on Pakistan A in the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023, on Wednesday.

Dhruv perceives a standout performance in this match as a significant accomplishment due to the fierce competition between the two nations.

Speaking to Star Sports, the wicket-keeper batter also said, “India-Pakistan has always been a rivalry, like it gives a different level of thrill”. He also added that, “If anyone plays a good game in this match, it looks like a big achievement for them because it’s the India- Pakistan match.”

Yash Dhull, the dependable right-handed batsman, openly acknowledges the pressure that inevitably accompanies such a high-stakes encounter.

However, he asserts their resolve to effectively handle the pressure, either by embracing the joy of the game or remaining focused under the weight of expectations. Their ultimate goal is to perform at their peak, irrespective of the result.

“Pressure will be there for no doubt, but we just have to find the ways out to handle it. Whether we will handle it by enjoying the game or we will take the pressure and thus as a result fail to deliver our best, it totally depends upon us.”

He added that, “We will enjoy our game like it’s a normal game and also we will not think about the results.”

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
UN Women, FIFA to hold Women's World Cup
This May Also Interest You
Sports

UN Women, FIFA to hold Women's World Cup

Sports

Asian Games: We hope for the gold medal for the country, says Indian spinner Shahbaz Ahmed

Technology

Telegram raises $210 mn via bond sales amid funding crunch

Technology

Microsoft introduces Bing Chat Enterprise for work

Sports

Busy day at Man Utd with two new signings, new deal for Rashford

Technology

Threads for iOS update brings 'follows' tab, translations & more

Technology

Qualcomm, Meta partner to enable on-device AI apps using Llama 2

Sports

Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: Chargesheet elaborates minute details of sexual harassment

Sports

Manchester United agrees with Inter Milan for keeper Andre Onana

Sports

Indian women's hockey team loses 1-4 to hosts Germany

Sports

UTT: Sathiyan stars in Dabang Delhi TTC's first win in season 4

Sports

Celta announces signing as La Liga sides continue to strengthen for new season

Sports

Ashes 2023: Hazlewood, Green return as Australia opt for all-out pace for Manchester Test

Sports

Bengaluru FC rope in English striker Curtis Main on one-year deal

News

Meet ‘Keya Dhawan’ in ‘Heart of Stone’

News

Gigi Hadid let off after being held for possessing marijuana

Sports

PV Sindhu announces Muhammad Hafiz Hashim as her new coach

News

Ayushmann Khurrana: Electric vehicles could affect a really positive change for the world!

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US