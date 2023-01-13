scorecardresearch
Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy ties the knot with Arjun Hoysala

By News Bureau

Bengaluru, Jan 13 (IANS) India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy started a new innings in her life on Thursday when she tied the knot with Karnataka first class cricketer Arjun Hoysala.

Veda chose to tie the knot on the birth anniversary of her mother Cheluvamba Devi (67), who had passed away due to Covid-related complications in 2021. She had lost her sister, Vatsala Shivakumar (42), to the pandemic two weeks later.

The veteran of 48 ODIs and 76 T20Is took to Instagram to announce her wedding, saying, “This one is for you amma (mother). Your birthday will remain special always.”

Veda also remembered her late sister, saying, “Love you akka (sister).”

Veda and Arjun solemnised their marriage at a quiet ceremony at the sub-registrar office in Bengaluru.

The couple, clad in simple attire, signed the documents and announced their wedding in the presence of few family members and close friends.

She also wrote to her partner Arjun, “Meri Jan ab Teri huyi, dhyan rakhna (my love I am yours now, take care of me).”

The wedding pictures uploaded by Veda on her Instagram handle have gone viral on social media.

–IANS

mka/arm

Entertainment Today

