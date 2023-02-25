scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Indian junior women's hockey team holds South Africa 'A' 4-4

By News Bureau

Johannesburg, Feb 25 (IANS) The Indian junior women’s hockey team remained undefeated on their South Africa tour thus far, recording a 4-4 draw against South Africa team in their first match of the tour against the A team on Friday night.

Prior to this, the Indian team defeated South Africa’s U-21 team in all three matches.

The ongoing South Africa tour is part of the team’s preparations for the crucial Asia Cup U21, which serves as a qualifier for the upcoming FIH Women’s Hockey Junior World Cup.

The match began with Quanita Bobbs (1′, 31′) and Biamca Wood (6′) giving hosts South Africa an early lead. But quick responses from Neelam (7′) and Deepika Sr. (8′, 30+’) restored parity before Taranpreet Kaur (25′) and Deepika scored to put the Indian junior women’s hockey team in a commanding position.

The lead was squandered in the second half by goals from Quanita Bobbs and Tarryn Lombard (47′), and the game ended in a draw.

The team will play its next match against the South Africa ‘A’ team on 25th February 2023.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
WTT Star Contender Goa: Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan, Manika Batra to lead strong Indian challenge
Next article
Subhash Ghai ventures into television with 'Jaanaki'
This May Also Interest You
News

Crowd does 'Macarena as Tyga gives Taste of Ice Cream Man at Vh1 Supersonic

Sports

Medvedev masters Murray to win Qatar Open

Sports

There is pressure on everyone, it's a World Cup final, says Australian captain Lanning

Sports

Dubai Tennis Championships: Krejcikova upsets Swiatek to win first WTA 1000 title of her career

Sports

ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan do a Derby double over East Bengal FC to seal third place

Sports

Football: India go down 1-3 to Qatar in U-17s friendly

Sports

PVL: Kochi Blue Spikers upset Calicut Heroes in derby thriller

Sports

Barca coach Xavi: Still league and cup to play for after European exit

Sports

Women's T20 WC: South Africa can end 'amazing tournament' with silverware, believes captain Luus

Sports

'The lack of application and discipline was unreal', Shastri advises Australian batters to go back to basics

Sports

Bengaluru Open 2023: Chung-Hsu clinch doubles title, India's Anirudh-Prashanth finish as runners-up

Sports

Siem chases Paul in a German tussle for Indian Open, Luiten lies third

Sports

Govind, Anamika, Anupama punch their way to finals at Strandja Memorial Int'l Boxing (Ld)

Sports

New Delhi Marathon: Double Olympic champion Rudisha urges athletes to give their best, qualify for Asiad

Sports

Senior Hockey Women National: Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey MP reach final

Sports

Anamika, Anupama punch their way to finals of Strandja Memorial Int'l Boxing

Sports

Bengaluru Open 2023: Max Purcell, James Duckworth reach final

News

'Baazigar' Divine gives tadka of 'mirchi' at Vh1 Supersonic

News

Paris Hilton says she was drugged & raped during her teen years

News

Britney Spears gets warning from animal control after her dog bites elderly man

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US