Indian women's hockey team go down fighting as Australia win second game of the tour 3-2

By Agency News Desk

Adelaide, May 20 (IANS) The Indian women’s hockey team came up with another valiant effort and took the lead but went down 3-2 in a neck-and-neck encounter in the second game of their tour of Australia here on Saturday.

With this win, the hosts took a 2-0 lead in the series, which is a key build-up tournament for the Indian women’s team for the Asian Games in September.

On Saturday, Sangita Kumari (13′) and Gurjit Kaur (17′) scored a goal each for India in the second game, while Tatum Stewart (12′, 45′) and Pippa Morgan (38′) netted the goals for Australia.

The first quarter of the game had India dominating Australia with high pressing and testing their defence on numerous occasions, but despite being on the back foot, the hosts somehow managed to take the lead when Tatum Stewart (12′) converted a penalty corner.

However, India were quick to respond as Sangita Kumari (13′) scored a field goal to level the score. Salima Tete made a brilliant run from the midfield and passed the ball to the unmarked Sharmila Devi who put it to the back post for Sangita to put the ball beyond Australia’s goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram. The opening quarter ended with the score tied at 1-1.

However, India scored a quick goal to take a very well-deserved lead at the beginning of the second quarter courtesy of their high tempo and attacking game.

It was Gurjit Kaur (17′) who converted a penalty corner with her brilliant shot into the top right corner to put the visitors in front. India continued to press high and also came close to scoring a few times but couldn’t find the back of the net. The visitors went into the half-time break with a 2-1 lead.

Riding high on confidence with the score in their favour, India continued to put relentless pressure on Australia in the third quarter as well due to which the hosts even struggled to keep the possession.

However, Australia still managed to level the score as Pippa Morgan (38′) converted a penalty corner by deflecting in the shot by Maddy Fitzpatrick. A few minutes later Tatum Stewart (45′) scored a penalty stroke to help Hockeyroos take the lead. The third quarter came to a close 3-2 in favour of Australia.

The fourth quarter witnessed India creating numerous chances in a bid to find the equaliser, however, Australia kept their defence tight to make sure that the match ended 3-2 in their favour.

–IANS

bsk

