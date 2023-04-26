scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Indian Women's League: First-timers aim to make a mark in Group B matches (preview)

By Agency News Desk

Ahmedabad, April 26 (IANS) Central Reserve Police Force FC (CRPF) will mark their debut in the sixth edition of the Indian Womens League (IWL) when they face Odisha FC in a Group B match at the TransStadia Stadium, here on Thursday.

The team from Jalandhar, Punjab, CRPF finished third in the All India Police Football tournament held in Kashmir and are coached by Uttam Singh Negi.

“Our team is a mixture of young and experienced players. We had good preparations and since we are playing the IWL for the first time, we feel motivated and excited,” said Negi.

On the other hand, Odisha FC, who too are making their debut in the IWL. They won the Odisha Women’s League last year. The team is coached by last year’s runners-up Sethu FC head coach Crispin Chhetri.

Speaking ahead of the game, Chhetri said,”As a coach, I am extremely proud to lead the Odisha FC women’s team in their debut season of the Indian Women’s League. The girls have been working hard and showing great commitment during the training sessions, and I am confident that we are ready to compete at this level.”

Chhetri wants his players to have the best experience during the league.

“Our main target in this tournament is to gain valuable experience and learn from our opponents while showcasing the talents and abilities of our players. We aim to play our best game and give tough competition to our opponents in every match,” he said.

Lords FA vs Celtic Queens FC

In another Group B match, two debutants will face each other at the Shahibaug Police Stadium. The team from the football-loving city of Kochi, Kerala, Lords FA have qualified for this season of IWL by winning their state league beating Gokulam Kerala in the final.

Speaking about his team’s preparation, Lords FA Head Coach Nirvan Shah said,”The team preparations are ongoing and we had a preparatory camp in Mumbai for all the players. The players are fit and talented and we’re happy to have the support of two international players as well.”

Eastern Sporting vs Kickstart FC

Kickstart, the team who finished third last season, will lock horns against former IWL Champions (2017) Eastern Sporting Union at the TransStadia stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Eastern Sporting FC gaffer Ronibala Devi sounded calm and confident ahead of their first game of the season.

“We have been preparing for the last three months and working hard. The team is a mix of young and energetic players and experienced players and we will give all our best efforts to get into the finals,” said Ronibala.  

Kickstart FC head coach Chaoba Devi said, “We have an amazing squad with a mixture of young and experienced players, we are very focused and mentally strong. We will take one match at a time and go all out against Eastern Sporting. Last year we finished third and this year we are targeting to be a champion of this prestigious tournament.”

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Special Olympics Bharat athletes attend preparatory camp for Berlin Games 2023
Next article
Paytm enables digital donations at Kedarnath temple via Paytm QR
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: The things he tried to do, it happened for him, says Pragyan Ojha on Arjun Tendulkar

Health & Lifestyle

Maternal colorectal cancer linked to adverse pregnancy outcomes: Study

News

When Shah Rukh Khan and his family invited model Navpreet Kaur to a kingly treatment!

Sports

Tennis: Swiatek sweeps past Zheng at WTA Stuttgart Grand Prix

News

Adipurush’s audio clip of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ sparks excitement, fans demand multilingual versions

Others

Jewellery designer Punita Trikha’s rise inspires newcomers

Technology

Tesla encourages owners to give up 'unlimited free Supercharging for life'

News

Seventeen’s 10th mini album FML out now

News

'I felt Irrfan sir's presence,' says Anushka Kaushik while shooting for 'Garmi'

Sports

Piyush Chawla will have to be highest wicket-taker for MI to win IPL 2023, says Irfan Pathan

Technology

US imposes $300m penalty over hard disk drive exports to Huawei

News

Delhi HC orders social media platforms to take down leaked clips of upcoming SRK film 'Jawan'

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out 'sticker maker' tool to everyone on iOS

News

Nicolas Cage confirms he had multi-million dollar debt, blames it on real estate crash

Sports

IPL 2023: Siraj is one of the best in the world at the moment, says RCB bowling coach Griffith

News

Malayalam film industry seeks probe into drug use, calls out two actors

Technology

Global VC market falls to $57.3 bn in Q1, expected to remain weak in Q2

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US