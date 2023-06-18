Indonesia Open: Chinese shuttlers win two gold medals; Viktor Axelsen bags men's singles title

Jakarta, June 18 (IANS) Chinese shuttlers clinched titles in both women’s singles and mixed doubles at the Indonesia Open badminton tournament here on Sunday.

China’s Chen Yufei overcame Spain’s Carolina Marin in the women’s singles final with a score of 21-18, 21-19. The match was held at Istora Senayan, a renowned badminton arena in Indonesia.

“Marin played at a fast pace and was aggressive. At the start of the second set, I was struggling to keep up, falling behind in the score, but I adjusted my strategy and was able to catch up,” said Chen.

Her compatriots, Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong, the top-ranked pair in the world, defeated the Japanese duo of Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino 21-19, 21-10 in the mixed doubles final.

“We meticulously prepared ourselves for our opponents’ usual playing style and exercised patience throughout the match, thus avoiding many mistakes. That’s why they likely felt pressured by us,” Zheng was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

In the women’s doubles final, South Korean pair Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee overcame the Japanese duo Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota 22-20, 21-10.

The men’s doubles gold was secured by Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who defeated their Malaysian rivals Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, currently the world No. 1, eased past Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-14, 21-13 in the men’s singles final.

According to the organising committee, the Indonesian Open, a BWF World Tour Super 1000 event, will not be held at the historic Istora Senayan starting next year. The tournament is expected to be staged at the country’s brand-new Indoor Multifunction Stadium (IMS), owing to its larger audience capacity.

–IANS

bsk