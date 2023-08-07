scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Intensity & hunger to win needs to be far more: Venkatesh Prasad slams Indian T20 side

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Former pacer Venkatesh Prasad expressed his disappointment over the Team India’s performance in the second T20I against the West Indies.

He termed the team’s effort “very ordinary” while adding that there is a need for a higher level of intensity and hunger to win from the team.

India is trailing 0-2 in the five-match T20I series against the West Indies, after the two-wicket loss in Guyana on Sunday.

Prasad has been outspoken about India’s failure to play the brand of cricket required in the white-ball formats. On Monday, he reiterated his point and emphasized how lackluster and flat the players appeared on the field.

“Very very ordinary. No point in brushing it aside. After the 2007 T20 World Cup, IPL started and we haven’t won a T20 World Cup in 7 attempts since, making only 1 final. The intensity and hunger to win needs to be far more,” Prasad tweeted.

The West Indies seemed to be comfortably on their way to victory on Sunday, requiring 27 runs from 36 balls when a sudden collapse occurred, resulting in the loss of four wickets in just six runs.

With only 21 runs required off 18 balls, it appeared highly likely that captain Hardik Pandya would allow Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl his full quota of four overs.

Prasad further questioned India’s tactics in the second T20I by not giving Yuzvendra Chahal a final over of his quota after he had managed to get India back in the game by taking two wickets in his three overs.

“Yesterday after Yuzi took 2 wkts in the 16th and Yuzi got India back into the game in what was his third over and West Indies 8th down and he didn’t bowl again and No 9 and 10 for WI found the pacers easy to handle. Should be smarter at these moments then just doing textbook stuff,” the 54-year-old said in another tweet.

–IANS

bc/cs

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Lizzo loses nearly 220K Instagram followers after sexual harassment claims
Next article
Will Smith regrets pushing his kids to fame at young age
This May Also Interest You
News

Will Smith regrets pushing his kids to fame at young age

News

Lizzo loses nearly 220K Instagram followers after sexual harassment claims

News

Kerala State Film Awards controversy turns murkier, lands in High Court

Technology

Leaked Apple iPhone 15 Ultra case pics show rumoured 'Action' button

Technology

Airtel launches wireless home Wi-Fi service powered by 5G Plus

News

Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher set to star in OTT series 'The Freelancer'

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Abhishek says Elvish did negative PR against him upon entering show

Technology

Leap-forward climbing plan: realme's vision for redefining smartphone market

Technology

Mswipe Technologies enters the UAE, launch uTap with etisalat by e&

News

Emily Blunt talks about missing out on playing Black Widow

News

Bella Hadid proud of herself after recovering, posts pics of health struggle

Sports

BAI announces BWF World Jr Championships squad; Ayush, Unnati to spearhead contingent

Technology

Bangladesh hacktivists target India with DDoS attacks, data breaches: Report

Technology

Gaming cards worth $300K stolen at Gen Con 2023

Sports

Sanju Samson has not cashed in on opportunities he has availed: Parthiv Patel

News

Deepika says 'Marry your best friend' tagging hubby Ranveer

Technology

Why doctors aren't prepared for use of ChatGPT in medicine

News

Anjali Anand: Journey of 'KKK 13' brought growth, self-discovery into my life

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US