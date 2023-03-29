scorecardresearch
IOC gives final confirmation to Mumbai hosting IOC Session in October 2023

By News Bureau

Lausanne, March 29 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC), on the second day of its three-day Executive Board meeting, finally confirmed on Wednesday that the 140th IOC session will be held in Mumbai in October 2023, noting with satisfaction that elections for the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) were completed in December 2022 and a new managing committee put in place.

The IOC Executive Board (EB), however, also noted that National Olympic Committee is yet to appoint a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) or Secretary General and urged the IOA to fill the post without further delay.

“The IOC has accepted with satisfaction the results of the elections conducted by the NOC of India and the new governing body is in place. The EB, however, noted that a CEO or Secretary-General has not yet been appointed and asked that it should be done without further delay,” IOC spokesperson Mark Adams informed during the press conference related to the decisions taken during the second of the Executive Board meeting on Wednesday.

The big news for Indian sports administrators is that the IOC EB has given its final nod to India hosting the 140th IOC Session at Jio World Centre in Mumbai on October 15, 16 and 17 this year. Though the decks were cleared for Mumbai to host the IOC session after the EB meeting in December accepted the results of the IOA elections and the election of P.T Usha as president, it gave the final approval on Wednesday.

The IOC has rescheduled the 140th IOC Session in Mumbai from its original dates of May or June 2023, after giving the IOA a ‘final warning’ about suspending if it fails to resolve the “internal disputes, governance shortcomings and ongoing court cases” before December 2022.

Thus with IOC going ahead with its plans, the 140th IOC session will have an opening ceremony scheduled for October 14.

Before the IOC Session in Mumbai, the Executive Board will meet on October 12, taking further decisions regarding the fate of the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) of Iran, Afghanistan and Guatemala.

A final decision regarding the suspension of the International Boxing Association (IBA) and the sport’s fate in Paris 2024 and Los Angelese 2028 is also expected to be taken in the Mumbai IOC Session.

–IANS

bsk/cs




