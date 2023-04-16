scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: 'Captaincy isn't something that's ever plagued KL Rahul, says Jonty Rhodes

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, April 16 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fielding coach Jonty Rhodes has stated that skipper KL Rahul is someone who leads from the front and was never “plagued by captaincy”.

Rahul got to his first fifty of Indian Premier League 2023 on Saturday in the match against Punjab Kings. His gritty 56-ball 74 helped the Super Giants score 159/8 on a tricky wicket. He also became the fastest player to reach the milestone of scoring 4000 runs in IPL in 105 innings.

However, his knock went in vain as Punjab Kings chased down the target in 19.3 overs with two wickets in hand.

“The captain is someone who likes to lead from the front. He has always been a successful, dominating batter in all the IPLs. Captaincy isn’t something that’s ever plagued him. Many great batters when given captaincy don’t quite handle it. He’s led from the front and I think it’s great to see that,” Rhodes said in a post-match press conference.

The LSG skipper was seen struggling this season before his 74-run knock against PBKS. Reflecting on Rahul’s innings against Punjab, Rhodes said that the skipper could have battel till the end.

“When the captain’s scoring runs, the way that he plays he lays a really good platform for others to play around them. We always knew that he was just one knock away. He’s been batting in the nets superbly. He’s not the kind of player anybody worries about because we always know it’s literally one innings away.

“I think he himself will be satisfied with the way the knock turned out today but possibly could’ve batted deeper,” he said.

–IANS

bc/cs

