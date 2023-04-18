scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: CSK-RCB match breaks all records, JioCinema's concurrent viewership touches 2.4 crore

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match in the ongoing IPL 2023 clocked the highest concurrent viewership of 2.4 crore on JioCinema, breaking all the records.

Attacking fifties from Devon Conway (83 off 45) and Shivam Dube (52 off 27) powered CSK to 226/6. The CSK bowlers then held their nerve and survived Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36) and Faf Du Plessis (62 off 33) blitzes to win the Match 24 of IPL 2023 by 8 runs on Monday night in Bengaluru.

“The last over of the second innings of the match saw the concurrent viewership on JioCinema touching 2.4 crore. JioCinema has been free streaming IPL matches for all viewers,” the streaming platform said in a statement.

“The numbers for JioCinema are way bigger than what Disney+ Hotstar had when it had the streaming rights for IPL. The early matches on JioCinema are doing far better than the final encounters of the past on Disney+ Hotstar. In terms of engagement, JioCinema continues to set new benchmarks every day.

The streaming app has been adding millions of new viewers for IPL on a daily basis. The highest viewership recorded on Disney Hotstar was 1.86 crore during the final match of 2019 season,” it added.

Notably, JioCinema’s free streaming of the IPL 2023 for all viewers in India has resulted in a record-breaking number of views. Additionally, the platform has registered the highest ever number for any apps installed.

–IANS

ak/

