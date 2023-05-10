scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans support the fight against cancer

By Agency News Desk

Ahmedabad, May 10 (IANS) Gujarat Titans will don lavender jerseys during their last home game of the 2023 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 15 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium.

This initiative aims to highlight the critical issue of cancer, which continues to be a significant contributor to morbidity and mortality in India and worldwide.

The choice of lavender, a colour symbolising all types of cancer, serves as a powerful reminder of the many lives affected by this devastating disease. By wearing lavender jerseys, Gujarat Titans aim to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and prevention, emphasising the crucial role that lifestyle changes can play in combating cancer.

Col Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans stated, “Cancer causes millions of deaths worldwide and with a devastating impact on patients and their families. We are happy to do our bit in raising awareness about cancer, which not only is an effort to educate people about the importance of early detection but also underscores the significance of adopting a healthy lifestyle to reduce cancer risks. Our team is committed to drive positive change and contribute to the global fight against cancer.”

Globally, cancer ranks as the second most common cause of death, leading to approximately 9.9 million fatalities in 2020. The last decade saw the worldwide incidence of cancer surge by 26 per cent, while cancer-related deaths saw a 21% increase. In India, there is a one in nine chance of an individual developing cancer during their lifetime. The projected number of new cancer cases in the country for 2022 stood at over 14.16 lakh, with an anticipated 12.8% rise in cancer incidence by 2025 compared to 2020.

Gujarat Titans’ captain Hardik Pandya said, “Cancer is a battle fought by millions in India and across the globe, and as a team, we feel responsible towards raising awareness about this deadly disease. Wearing lavender jerseys is our way of showing solidarity with cancer patients, survivors, and their families. We hope our actions will inspire others to take preventive measures and support those who are fighting this battle.”

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: SKY was toying with the RCB bowlers, says Sunil Gavaskar
Next article
Hasbulla placed in house arrest after getting bail in traffic violation case
This May Also Interest You
News

Hasbulla placed in house arrest after getting bail in traffic violation case

Sports

IPL 2023: SKY was toying with the RCB bowlers, says Sunil Gavaskar

Technology

Chinese authorities arrest man for generating fake news via ChatGPT

Technology

US smartphone market decline 17%, Apple share up to 53%

Technology

Apple introduces Watch Pride Edition Sport Band

Technology

India suppliers to help us export $10 bn worth goods from country by 2027: Walmart CEO

Sports

Hong Kong extends contract with head coach Andersen

Sports

IPL 2023: Captain Warner's lack of runs in the last few matches is a cause of concern, Harbhajan

Sports

Real Madrid, Man City draw Champions League thriller in Bernabeu

Sports

China aims at defending Sudirman Cup, says Chinese badminton head

Sports

Argentina boss Scaloni only wants to see Messi 'happy'

Health & Lifestyle

Walking through fog with author Anuja Chauhan

Health & Lifestyle

Mexico declares end of Covid-19 health emergency

Sports

IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant 83 helps Mumbai Indians beat RCB, move to third spot in the table(Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Dinesh Karthik was feeling unwell and vomited, says RCB coach Sanjay Bangar

Sports

KL Rahul undergoes successful surgery on right thigh

Sports

IPL 2023: Suryakumar masterclass, Wadhera's 52 not out help Mumbai to six-wicket win over RCB

Sports

IWL: Gokulam Kerala seal quarter-final spot with win 9-0 over Mata Rukmani

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US