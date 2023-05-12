scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to bowl first against Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans (GT) won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians (MI) in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Gujarat Titans (GT) won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians (MI) in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Friday. Both sides remain unchanged.

“We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, dew could have an effect, so chasing could be ideal. We realise the importance of every game, just need to stick to our plans and play good cricket.

It’s important to learn the lessons from your losses, rectify and don’t repeat it. You do make mistakes in such a long tournament. God has been kind with our injuries. Same team as the last game,” GT skipper Hardik Pandya said at the toss.

MI captain Rohit Sharma said: ” We would have done the same thing(bowl) , we need to bat and bowl really well. Things are coming along nicely in the last few games. We understand where we stand at the moment, just focus on the game in hand.

It’s not been ideal in terms of injury management, but we’ll have to deal with it and that’s what the guys have done. We’ve spoken about not letting external factors affect us. We’re playing with the same squad as the last game.”

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Nihal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya

Subs: Akash Madhwal, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohd Shami, Mohit Sharma, Alzarri Joseph

Subs: KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill

