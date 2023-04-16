scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya is a captain who doesn't dwell on the past, says Kaif

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Two very interesting encounters await fans on Super Sunday in IPL 2023 where in the evening game Gujarat Titans will lock horns with a dominant Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The second match of the doubleheader on Sunday will be a repeat of the TATA IPL 2022 Final where Hardik Pandya’s Titans came out victorious in the grand finale. Sanju Samson’s Royals will be looking to settle the score this time around and add another chapter to their rivalry.

Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan is mighty impressed with Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson and claimed the India cricketer is leading the team well.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Yusuf Pathan said, “Rajasthan Royals are looking a very strong team in IPL 2023. This team is playing excellent cricket this season as well. Their batting looks very strong. They have quality bowlers. Sanju Samson is leading the team like a great captain.”

However, Gujarat Titans – who lost their previous home game against KKR – will be raring to return to the winning ways at home. The Hardik Pandya-led side eked out a narrow win against Punjab in their last game and the captain will be aiming for an encore against Rajasthan.

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif thinks Titans’ defeat against KKR wouldn’t be in skipper Hardik Pandya’s mind as this team always looks to feed off each other’s positivity.

Kaif said, “Hardik Pandya is a captain who keeps looking forward, he doesn’t dwell on the past much. They lost the match and got over it. Now, they’re ready for a new match. This team is very positive. This team looks to maintain its momentum because when you are playing to defend the title, you need that momentum.”

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Guneet Monga explains how love stories have evolved on screen
Next article
Kylian Mbappe becomes PSG's all-time Ligue 1 top scorer
This May Also Interest You
Sports

CLOSE-IN: Lightning seems to have struck the strike rate of batters (IANS column)

Health & Lifestyle

WHO's new Covid update on vax threaten demand, revenues, says report

Health & Lifestyle

Hyderabad doctor suspended for operating on wrong leg

Sports

Liverpool fight back against Arsenal to keep Premier League title race alive

Health & Lifestyle

Time-restricted fasting may raise fertility problems

News

Zohaib Siddiqui followed a strict diet, intense workouts for his shirtless entry in 'Imlie'

Technology

Intel, ARM reach joint chip manufacturing deal

Fashion & Lifestyle

Halle Berry bares all while drinking wine in new pic

News

Geetika Mehandru joins the cast of in 'Luv ki Arrange Marriage'

Sports

Estudiantes extend Boca Juniors' losing streak

Technology

Cold supply chain marketplace Celcius raises Rs 100 cr to organise sector

Technology

Apple India retail store – Apple BKC – is inspired by the iconic ‘Kaali Peeli’ taxi art

Technology

Environmental factors can raise Parkinson's risk in young adults

News

XG launch documentary series shows their journey from trainees to debut

News

Ankit Gupta injures his leg while shooting for 'Junooniyatt'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gives perfect summer vibes in a summer breezy printed dress

News

Karisma Kapoor shares throwback picture with Kareena Kapoor

Technology

Low to mid-priced smartphones now receiving enhanced display brightness

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US