IPL 2023: KKR rope in Aarya Desai for remainder of season

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday brought Aarya Desai on board for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Desai represents Gujarat in domestic cricket, has played three first-class matches, having 151 runs against his name.

He joined KKR for INR 20 Lakh.

After losing their first game of IPL 2023 against Punjab Kings, KKR registered back to back wins against RCB and Gujarat Giants.

The Nitish Rana led side will look to continue their winning momentum against SRH.

–IANS

ak/

