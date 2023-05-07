IPL 2023: 'Our momentum is building nicely,' says Delhi Capitals' Philip Salt after win over RCB

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Delhi Capitals registered a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in an IPL 2023 match here and wicketkeeper-batter Philip Salt, who was the star performer for the team feels that the momentum is building nicely for his side in the tournament.

Delhi Capitals restricted RCB to 181/4 in their 20 overs, before chasing down their total in 16.4 overs, courtesy Salt’s exceptional 87 runs off 45 balls on Saturday night.

“It’s nice to perform and win a game for the team. We had a tough start to the competition, but we have won a few games now. And I feel that our momentum is building nicely,” said Salt.

“We’ve put the bowlers in difficult situations at times during the tournament and they’ve always stood up. So it was good for the batting unit to go out there and play so freely against one of the strongest sides in the competition,” he added.

The Player of the Match also spoke about his batting plan against RCB.

“I was very clear about where I was going to hit the ball while batting against the spinners. We also tried to take down RCB’s best bowlers. We don’t need to change what we are doing at the moment. It’s about repeating our performances with the bat and ball. And keep being fearless,” said Salt.

The Delhi Capitals will be up against Chennai Super Kings in their next game of the TATA IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday.

–IANS

ak/