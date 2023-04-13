scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin fined 25% match fee for breach of code of conduct

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, April 13 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals’ veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Wednesday’s match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

According to a statement from the tournament, Ashwin admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

As per the IPL code of conduct, Article 2.7 deals with public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in a Match or any Player, Team Official, Match Official or Team participating in any Match, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made.

“Without limitation, Players and Team Officials will breach Article 2.7 if they publicly criticise the Match Officials or denigrate a Player or Team against which they have played in relation to incidents which occurred in a match.”

“When assessing the seriousness of the breach, without limitation, the context within which the comments have been made and the gravity of the offending comments must be taken into account,” said a note related to Article 2.7.

In the post-match press conference, after Rajasthan won by three wickets, Ashwin had said he was left puzzled by the decision of the on-field umpires to change the ball during the 12th over due to the dew during Chennai’s chase of 176, despite his team not asking for any such change.

“I’m quite surprised the umpires changed the ball for dew on their own. It’s never happened before and I’m quite surprised. Some of the decisions in this year’s IPL on the field have left me a little flummoxed, to be honest.”

“It left me flummoxed in a good or bad way because what you need is a little bit of balance. We’re going as a bowling team and we’re not asking for the ball to be changed. But the ball was changed on the umpire’s accord.”

“What reason — I did ask the umpire but he said we can change it.

“So I hope every time there’s dew they can change it — every single time going forward in this IPL. You can do whatever you want but you need to be standard,” Ashwin had said.

Now on top of the points table with six points from four matches, Rajasthan’s next outing in IPL 2023 will be against defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Previous article
Opera brings its free VPN service to its browser for iOS
Next article
IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya back as Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bowl first against Punjab Kings
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Humans will soon upload consciousness in computers: Indian-origin scientist

Sports

Real Madrid looks to return to 'business as usual' against Chelsea in Champions League

News

‘India’s Best Dancer Season 3’: Emotional Sonali Bendre gives contestant a nickname

Fashion and Lifestyle

Taapsee Pannu’s washboard abs leave the Internet amazed

News

Jeremy Renner yelled 'not today, M****r' right before coming under the snow plough

News

NTR Jr. hosts special dinner for James Farrell, VP International at Amazon Studios

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani looks sizzling hot in a red dress

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi hospital performs auto liver transplant on Kyrgyzstan woman

News

Disha Patani wishes 'Kung Fu Yoga' co-star Jackie Chan on his b'day, shares pics

News

Udit Narayan all set to perform on 'Faltu'

News

Pritha Bakshi thanks her Haryanvi roots

Health & Lifestyle

Develop model for menstrual hygiene for girls in schools for all states, SC to Centre

News

'Teri Meri Doriyaan': Sahiba's equation with Angad going to change with Seerat's entry

Health & Lifestyle

Amid Covid surge, face masks mandatory in Gurugram

Sports

IPL 2023: Jadeja claims 3/20 as Mumbai Indians struggle to 157/8 against CSK

News

Raghav Mathur, 'Jalebi Baby' hitmaker Tesher come out with single 'Desperado'

Technology

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft launch likely by April end: Elon Musk

Fashion & Lifestyle

Shakira takes her kids on hols before moving to Miami after split with Pique

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US