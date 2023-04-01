scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Smith would be able to help Hardik Pandya with captaincy, feels Sanjay Manjrekar

By News Bureau

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) With Gujarat Titans’ batter Kane Williamson suffering a knee injury while fielding in the IPL 2023 opening match against Chennai Super Kings at Ahmedabad, there has been buzz that the injury could potentially rule him out of the competition.

But there has been a lot of excitement and buzz amongst fans on social media on whether talismanic Australia batter Steve Smith would make his return to the competition as a replacement for Williamson.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar thinks if Smith joins Gujarat as a replacement player, he could even help captain Hardik Pandya with leadership duties. “I think that would be a brilliant call, and Steve Smith is the kind of player they want, somebody who can play all kinds of gears.”

“Plus with the new rules which he finds very cool, I’d love to see Smith’s captaincy, we saw that and we were raving about it in the India-Australia series. And Hardik Pandya needs a bit of help, he confe‘sed, ‘I have no idea what my tactics are, so I’m going to leave it to the others.’ So, that could be a great call actually,” he was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

It should be interesting to witness if Smith is signed up for IPL 2023 as a player, as he has also signed up to play three first-class matches for Sussex in the County Championship season in May, ahead of playing the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India as well as the Ashes in England in June.

“I don’t know if I’ll qualify, I didn’t even put myself in the auctions. So I don’t think there’s even a possibility. So, maybe next year, we will see where we go,” he added.

In the IPL, Smith has previously been with the Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the now-defunct franchises Rising Pune Supergiant, Pune Warriors India, and Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

He also captained Pune to the runners-up finish in IPL 2017. In 103 IPL matches, Smith has scored 2485 runs at an average of 34.51 and strike-rate of 128.09, including a century and 11 fifties.

Asked about his memories of playing in the IPL, Smith said, “I think just coming up against the best players around the world, the learning experiences from each of those, sharing dressing rooms with guys like M.S. Dhoni, Jos Buttler, guys like that.”

“It’s been incredible, and the IPL has just been unbelievable since its start 15 years ago and it just continues to grow and grow.”

–IANS

nr/bsk

Previous article
IPL 2023: Umran is youngest but experienced as he has played for the country, says Bhuvneshwar
Next article
IPL 2023: Bangar hopes to have Patidar back at some stage; Boucher confirms Rohit, Archer fit
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Bangar hopes to have Patidar back at some stage; Boucher confirms Rohit, Archer fit

Sports

IPL 2023: Umran is youngest but experienced as he has played for the country, says Bhuvneshwar

Sports

IPL 2023: Kyle Mayer's 73 on debut helps Lucknow Super Giants reach 193/6 vs Delhi Capitals

News

Zendaya shimmers in deep-blue sari on Day 2 of NMACC opening

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajapaksa, Arshdeep star as Punjab Kings beat Knight Riders by seven runs (ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajapaksa, Arshdeep star as Punjab Kings beat KKR by 7 runs in rain-hit match

News

Madonna licks guitar as she adds more dates to 40th anniversary tour

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram: Medanta, Fortis hospitals directed to keep 20% beds for BPL, EWS families

News

James Gray to direct 'Ezekiel Moss'

Sports

Formula 1: Verstappen happy with first-ever pole position in Australian Grand Prix

News

John Boyega recollects being 'blown away' by script of 'Breaking'

News

Mahesh Babu, Karthi cheer Nani as 'Dasara' makes Rs 53 cr in 2 days

Sports

IPL 2023: Williamson's knee injury has New Zealand worried over availability for World Cup

Sports

Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das picked in Bangladesh squad for one-off Test against Ireland

News

Steve McQueen says his film on Grenfell Tower disaster will leave audiences 'disturbed'

News

OTT show 'Dear Ishq' wraps up its shoot, leaves cast emotional

News

Dushyant Pratap Singh, the new entertainment tycoon, lends his voice to Sundarkand

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US