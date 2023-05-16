IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav can bat permanently at No. 3 for Mumbai Indians, says Sehwag

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has backed star MI batter Suryakumar Yadav to be the permanent batter at number three for Mumbai Indians because of his brilliance against pace and spin.

In a crucial IPL 2023 match, five-time champions Mumbai Indians and newbies Lucknow Super Giants take on each other on Tuesday evening in Lucknow as they aim to get a step closer towards booking the playoffs berth.

Living up to their ‘late bloomers’ tag, MI gathered steam in the second half of the IPL 2023 and their juggernaut continues to roll. The Rohit Sharma-led side has won four of its last five games and will be aiming to pick up two vital points tonight in Lucknow.

“SKY can be the permanent No. 3 for Mumbai Indians because he’s a good player of pace and spin. Although it all boils down to the team management (when it comes to taking such decisions), but I strongly believe he should get to face more balls,” said Sehwag on Star Sports’ Cricket Live.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes Mumbai Indians can very well finish amongst the top two at the end of the league stage and give themselves an extra shot at lifting their sixth IPL trophy.

“Mumbai Indians has once again proven, it is a champion side and it knows how to come back strongly. People weren’t counting this MI after it was on a losing streak in the first phase of the competition, but once it returned to the winning track, there was no stopping this side. It can also finish the league stage amongst the top two,” said Harbhajan.

“If MI ends up winning the remaining two games, it will get to 18 points. GT has 18 points already and no other team will be able to get 18 points now, except MI,” he added.

–IANS

ak/